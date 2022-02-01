Tennessee sprinter Favour Ashe has been named SEC Male Freshman of the Week after a standout performance this past weekend at Clemson's Bob Pollock Meet.
In his first race as a Vol, Ashe posted the fourth-fastest 60m time in Tennessee’s history at 6.58. Only former Vols Christian Coleman, Leonard Scott and Justin Gatlin are ahead of Ashe in the all-time school standings.
For the 2022 indoor season, Ashe's time ranks first in the SEC and the fifth in the NCAA. Globally, it is the second fastest time for athletes under 20 years old.
Ashe is the Vols' first Freshman of the Week since teammate Emmanuel Bynum won the award last year. Bynum also posted a personal best at the Bob Pollock Meet with a 200m time of 20.73.
The Vols and Lady Vols are back in action this weekend at the Meyo Invitational and Doc Hale Elite Meet.