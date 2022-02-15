After a weekend at the Arkansas Tyson Invitational, Favour Ashe has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.
In his preliminary run, Ashe broke the Tennessee freshman record in the 60m dash. His time of 6.52 seconds passes Leonard Scott’s of 6.56 from the 1999 season.
Ashe also passes Justin Gatlin for third all-time in the school’s history. Only Scott (6.48) and Christian Coleman (6.45) have quicker times in the 60m.
This moves Ashe to the top position in the SEC and a No. 3 ranking in the NCAA. He also has the sixth fastest 60m time in the world for this indoor season.
The Tennessee track and field team will compete one last time before heading to Texas A&M for the SEC Indoor Championships. This weekend, the team will compete in the Virginia Tech Challenge.