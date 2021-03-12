Three Tennessee football players were arrested on charges of simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and juvenile incident Tuesday evening at Stokely Hall, according to Friday’s UT police crime log.
Martavius French, Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis were among five individuals arrested, according to the report. Also arrested were Clinton Warren, a student at Tennessee and an unnamed juvenile, though it is unclear if that person is a part of the football program.
“We are aware of an incident that occurred at Stokely Hall involving football student-athletes,” Tennessee Athletics said in a statement. “The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended indefinitely from football activities pending further review of the matter by the university.”
According to a UT public safety notice, a witness reported to campus police around 8 p.m. that their roommate answered the door and was immediately assaulted by one male, while three to four other males entered the residence and went to another room in the apartment. It was believed they took items belonging to the victim. The witness and the victim stated they did not know the identities of the suspects.
French signed in the 2020 recruiting class a four-star linebacker from Whitehaven High in Memphis. He did not appear in a game of the 2020 season.
Washington enrolled in January as a three-star defensive tackle from East Surry High School in North Carolina.
Willis, a four-star linebacker who enrolled in January, is the top-rated member of Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting class. He was also the No. 8 inside linebacker in the 247Sports Composite in the 2021 recruiting class.
Willis figured to have a large role in the upcoming season, as the Vols lost starting linebackers Henry To'o To'o and Quavaris Crouch to the transfer portal.
All three players signed with Tennessee before the firing of Jeremy Pruitt on Jan. 18. Tennessee hired Josh Heupel on Jan. 27 as its head coach, and this incident marks yet another challenge for Heupel in his short time at Rocky Top.