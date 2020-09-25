In primetime, on Sunday night, Russell Wilson continued to make an early-season case for MVP. Wilson completed 21 of his 28 passes for 288 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead the Seahawks to a 35-30 victory over the New England Patriots. Cam Newton also was impressive in his second game with the Patriots. He threw for 397 yards and a touchdown while completing 30 of his 44 passing attempts, he also rushed for 47 yards. Wilson and the Seahawks look to carry their momentum into a matchup with Dallas Cowboys while the Patriots will look to bounce back against the upstart Las Vegas Raiders.
Speaking of the Cowboys, they completed one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL history this weekend. The Atlanta Falcons led the Cowboys 20-0 and looked to be in complete control at the end of the first quarter. However, the Cowboys would mount a historic comeback lead by Dak Prescott who threw for 450 yards and a touchdown while rushing for three more touchdowns. The Atlanta Falcons had a chance to finish the game by recovering an onside kick with 1:49 to go in the fourth quarter but the Cowboys recovered the onside kick and drove the ball into position for a Greg Zuerlein game-winning field goal as time expired which gave the Cowboys the 40-39 victory against the Falcons.
The Boston Celtics showed up to play in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics once again lead by double digits at halftime but this time they didn’t take their foot off of the gas. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all score 20 points or more in the Celtics 117-106 win. The Miami Heat would respond in game four with a dominating performance through three quarters and the Celtics played a lackluster three quarters. Jayson Tatum would score 28 second-half points in an attempt to try and steal the game but Tyler Herro’s historic 37 point performance would be too much for the Celtics to handle as the Heat took a controlling 3-1 series lead with their 112-109 win. The Celtics will need to play as they did in game three if they want to avoid elimination tonight in game five.
In game one of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers dominated in all facets and took advantage of a tired Denver Nuggets team winning 126-114. The Nuggets were ready to play in game two and took the fight to the Lakers with Jamal Murray scoring 25 points while Nikola Jokic tallied 30 points of his own. However, their stellar performances would be outdone by Anthony Davis who had 31 points, nine rebounds and hit the game-winning three-pointer over Jokic to give the Lakers a the 105-103 win and a 2-0 series lead. In game three the Nuggets were finally able to break through but the star of the game wasn't Murray or Jokic it was Jerami Grant who scored an impressive 26 points that gave the Nuggets the support they needed to win 114-106 and cut the Lakers series lead to 2-1. The Lakers would turn up their intensity in game four lead by 34 points from Davis and 26 from Lebron James. However, like Grant’s help for the Nuggets, the Lakers would get a breakout performance of their own from Dwight Howard. Howard turned back the clock and score 12 points while being a menace in the paint, grabbing 11 rebounds in 23 minutes of play. Murray’s 32 points for the Nuggets wouldn’t be enough as the Lakers took game four 114-108 and a 3-1 series lead. The Nuggets like the Celtics will need an impressive performance in game five on Saturday night to avoid elimination.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and 2020 11th overall pick Garrett Crochet made his MLB Debut last Friday night for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds last Friday. In his four innings pitched out of the bullpen this week Crochet has been nothing short of incredible with a 0.00 ERA and only allowing one hit. Crochet has taken the MLB by storm with his incredible fastball that has topped out at over 100 mph regularly since his debut. He is sure to be a force for the White Sox out of the bullpen in the playoffs this year.
In the Stanley Cup Finals, the Dallas Stars came out of the gates hot with a dominant performance in game one against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Stars were carried by their depth with all four of their goals being scored by bottom-six forwards or third pairing defensemen. The Lightning was able to create chances and had 36 shots on goal but goalie Anton Khudobin was up to the task, stopping 35 of the 36 shots leading the Stars to a 4-1 win in game one. The Lightning would bounce back quickly in game two with three goals in the first period from Ondrej Palát, Brayden Point and Kevin Shattenkirk. The Stars would respond with goals in the second and third periods from Mattias Janmark and Joe Pavelski but couldn't find a game-tying goal late in the third. The Lighting would hold on to win 3-2 and tie the series at 1-1. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos returned from injury and entered the lineup for game 3 and gave his team the energy they needed when he scored a goal in his only shifts of the game during the first period. Jason Dickinson would try to keep the Stars in the game with a first-period goal of his own. However, three second period goals from Victor Hedman, Point and Palát would crush any chances the Stars had of climbing back into the game. The Lighting would take game three in dominating fashion by a score of 5-2 and take a 2-1 series lead. The Stars will try to rebound and tie the series tonight in game four.