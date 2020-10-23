In Andy Dalton’s first start for the Dallas Cowboys, he struggled in primetime against the Arizona Cardinals. Dalton threw for 266 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliot turned in a lackluster performance as well in Dak Prescott’s absence, rushing for just 46 yards and losing two fumbles on 12 carries. For the Cardinals, Kyler Murray threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while also running for another 74 yards and a touchdown. Kenyan Drake dominated the Cowboys defense, running the ball 20 times, amassing 164 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinal's defense would be just as impressive as their offense which led to a 38-10 win over the Cowboys.
The Tennessee Titans kept with their winning ways against the Houston Texans in an offensive shootout. Deshaun Watson threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns while David Johnson chipped in with 57 yards and one touchdown in the Texans run game. Ryan Tannehill once again impressed for the Titans, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns but the difference in the game was Derrick Henry. Henry ran for 212 yards on 22 carries for two touchdowns. Henry’s performance would lift the Titans to a 42-36 win despite the loss of left tackle Taylor Lewan to a season-ending ACL injury.
In Game Five of the NLCS, the Atlanta Braves would get a quick two-run lead during the first two innings. Corey Seager answered with a solo home run for the Dodgers in the fourth inning. Seager’s home run would spark the Dodgers offense and lead to a three-run sixth inning and three-run seventh inning. The Braves were able to get one run back in the eighth inning but it would be enough as the Dodgers held on to win 7-3.
Walker Buehler was dominant on the mound for the Dodgers in Game Six. The Dodgers scored three runs in the first inning and then Buehler went to work. He struck out six batters in six innings and held the Braves scoreless. The Braves would get a run back in the seventh inning off of Ronald Acuna Jr. RBI double. The Dodgers would quickly respond with closer Kenley Jansen who was able to silence the Braves offense and secure a 3-1 Dodgers victory.
The Braves came out of the gates hot with two runs in the first two innings of Game Seven. The Dodgers would respond with two runs in the third inning to tie the game up. The quick scoring would continue as the Braves took the lead with one run in the fourth inning but unfortunately for the Braves that would be the last run they would score. The Dodgers would score a run in the sixth and seventh innings to take the lead and they would hold on to win 4-3 and advance to the World Series.
In Game Six of the ALCS, the Houston Astros were able to bounce back from an early Tampa Bay Rays run in the second inning and explode for four runs in the fifth inning and three more runs in the sixth and seventh inning combined which was lead by the hitting of Kyle Tucker who hit a home run in the sixth inning. The Rays responded with a run in the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth inning but it wouldn’t be enough as the Astros would hold on to win 7-4 and force a game seven.
The Rays put their foot on the gas early In game seven with a home run from Randy Arozarena in the first inning and a home run from Mike Zunino in the second which gave the Rays a three to zero lead. The Rays would score another run in the sixth inning to expand their lead. The Astros would find their offense in the eighth inning and score two runs however, it would be too little too late as that would be their only runs of the game. The Rays would hold the Astros scoreless in the top of the ninth inning and hold on to win 4-2 and head to face the Dodgers in the World Series.
The Dodgers dominated Game One of the World Series. Clayton Kershaw put together a masterful performance on the mound with eight strikeouts over six innings with two hits and only one run allowed. The Dodgers would score eight runs while Kershaw shut down the Rays hitting. Mookie Betts announced his arrival in the World Series with a sixth-inning home run off of Rays pitcher Josh Fleming. The Rays tried to mount a comeback with two runs in the seventh inning. However, it would be to no avail as the Dodgers would hold on to win game one 8-3.
Blake Snell would respond for the Rays in Game Two with nine strikeouts over four innings while only allowing two runs on two hits. The Rays offense was able to find their stride in game two, which started early with a home run from Brandon Lowe in the first inning and they would continue their onslaught with two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and one run in the sixth inning. The Dodgers responded with two runs in the fifth inning and a run in the sixth from home runs by Chris Taylor and Will Smith respectively. The Dodgers were able to add one more run in the eighth inning wouldn’t be enough to mount a comeback as the Rays took game two 6-4. The teams will take the field tonight for Game Three after a two-day break between Games Two and Three.
In the Southern Professional Hockey League the Knoxville Ice Bears took the league by storm with the signing of 2019 SPHL MVP Austin Plevy for the 2020-2021 season. Plevy played for the Evansville Thunderbolts in 2019 where he tallied 48 assists and 17 goals in 45 games for a league-leading 65 points. The Thunderbolts will be sitting out the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 restrictions in their state. The Ice Bears also signed defenseman Travis Armstrong from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs who like the Thunderbolts will also be sitting out the upcoming season. Armstrong captained the Rail Yard Dawgs this past season and will bring strong leadership to the Ice Bears. Armstrong also tallied 106 penalty minutes in 46 games so his physical style of play will be welcomed on the Ice Bears smaller sheet of ice.