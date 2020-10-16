On Tuesday night, the Tennessee Titans returned to action against the Buffalo Bills. The Titans who have been sidelined for two weeks with positive COVID-19 tests didn’t miss a beat against the undefeated Bills. Ryan Tannehill led the Titans with 195 yards passing, three touchdowns and 42 yards rushing. Josh Allen's two interceptions and the Bills defensive struggles against Derrick Henry and the Titans run game would make for an easy 42-16 victory for the Titans.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback went down with a season-ending leg injury on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants in the third quarter. Prescott led the Cowboys back from an early 17-3 deficit before going down with the injury. The Giants would fight back to take the lead but backup quarterback Andy Dalton stepped up under pressure and secured the 37-34 win and the Cowboys second win of the season.
In Game Five of the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler made his presence known against the Los Angeles Lakers with 35 points 12 rebounds and 11 assists along with a spectacular defensive performance. Lebron James had a fantastic performance of his own with 40 points and 13 rebounds while Anthony Davis chipped in with a solid 28 points and 12 rebounds. However, the Lakers would be undone by Duncan Robinson who had an explosive 26 point performance that would be just enough to give the Miami Heat the 111-108 victory and help force a Game Six.
Game Six would be all Lakers. The first quarter would be a back and forth affair that saw the Lakers open up an eight-point lead. In the second quarter, the Lakers would dominate and outscore the Heat 36-16. Lebron James 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists put the nail in the coffin of their series with a 106-93 Lakers win. The win gave the Lakers their 17thNBA title and tied them with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history. This would be James' fourth NBA title and he also added another Finals MVP to his trophy case.
In the NLCS the Atlanta Braves shot out to a quick two-game series lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Max Fried had a dominant performance in Game One pitching six innings and striking out nine Dodgers. The Dodgers kept the Braves hitting in check for most of the game the Braves would explode for four runs and beat the Dodgers five to one. In Game Two the Braves would once again have a mostly dominant performance in the early innings and would carry a seven-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Dodgers would find their way in the bottom of the seventh inning scoring three runs and scoring another four runs in the ninth inning. However, their comeback would come up one run short and the Braves won eight to seven.
Games Three and Four would see explosions of offense from both teams. In Game Three the Dodgers scored 11 first-inning runs and four more runs in the second and third inning. The Braves tried to get their offense going with a run in the third inning but it was to no avail. The Dodgers would hold the Braves scoreless from the third to the bottom of the ninth inning but the Braves were able to score two more runs but they would have no bearing on the outcome as the Dodgers would win 15 to three.
The Braves would respond in game four with a great offense of their own. The Dodgers got on the scoreboard first with a third-inning home run from Edwin Rios. The Braves would respond with 10 runs in the next four innings which saw two home runs by Braves designated hitter Marcel Ozuna. The Braves would only allow one more Dodger run in the seventh inning and hold on to win 10 to two. The Braves can advance to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a series-clinching win tonight in game five.
In the ALCS the Tampa Bay Rays continued their excellent playoff run against the Houston Astros. In Game One the teams were firmly entrenched in a defensive battle that saw great hitting from both sides but a lack of runs being produced. The Astros one run in the first inning wouldn’t be enough to win the game as the Rays would score a run in the fourth and fifth inning to win the game one-two to one.
In Game Two the Rays would get off to a hot start with three runs in the first inning and were able to keep the Astros scoreless through five innings before they scored one run in the sixth inning. The Rays responded with a run in the seventh inning and held on to win the game four to two and take a two-game series lead.
The Astros would start Game Three with a Jose Altuve home run but like the past two games, they couldn’t sustain their offense. The Rays scored five runs in the sixth inning led by a Hunter Renfroe double and two Runs batted in. The Astros would respond with a run in. The bottom of the sixth inning but that would be the extent of their comeback as the Rays would win five to two and take a three-game series lead.
Zack Greinke stepped up for the Astros in Game Four with a six-inning, seven strikeout performance that would keep the Rays hitters in check. Home runs by Altuve and George Springer would help propel the Astros to a four to three victory and avoid elimination. Game Five would be more of the same as the Astros pitchers were able to control the game while their hitters scored runs. Springer would start the game off with another home run in the first inning and the teams would be deadlocked most of the game and headed into the bottom of the ninth inning tied at three. In the ninth inning, Carlos Correa would introduce himself to the series with a massive walk-off home run off of Rays pitcher Nick Anderson to give the Astros another four to three victory and once again stave off elimination. The Rays and Astros will go back to battle for an all-important game six tonight.