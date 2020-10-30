The Seattle Seahawks faced off against the Arizona Cardinals in a clash of offensive titans on Sunday night football. The first half was all Russell Wilson and the Seahawks as they shot out to an early 27-17 lead. Wilson was once again playing at a high level with 388 yards passing and three touchdowns. The Cardinals were able to start their comeback as Wilson threw two interceptions.
Kyler Murray stepped up to the task and matched his quarterback counterpart with 360 yards of his own through the air and three touchdowns. However, unlike Wilson, Murray only turned the ball over once and was able to play mostly mistake-free football. The teams were tied 34-34 to start overtime. The teams battled for nine minutes of the 10 minute overtime period before Wilson made one costly mistake, throwing an interception with just a minute left in the game. Murray led the Cardinals down the field to score a game-winning field goal to give the Cardinals the 37-34 win.
The Tennessee Titans looked to stay undefeated as they took on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon in Nashville. The Steelers dominated the first half of the game, holding the Titans usually productive offense mostly silent. The Titans were able to score one touchdown in the second quarter, however, the Steelers had a comfortable 24-7 lead at halftime.
Coming out of halftime the Steelers converted an early field goal but after that, they took their foot off the gas and let the Titans offense get going. Ryan Tannehill threw for a respectable 220 yards and two touchdowns which helped stabilize the Titans offense. Derrick Henry chipped in with 75 yards rushing and a touchdown. The Titans would try to recapture the magic from last week's win versus the Houston Texans but the Steelers field goal in the third quarter would turn out to be just a little too much for the Titans to overcome. The Steelers were able to close out the Titans late to win 27-24.
In Game Three of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers took control of the game early with a first-inning Josh Turner home run. The Dodgers followed that up with two runs in the third and fourth innings. The Tampa Bay Rays were able to score one run in the fifth inning but Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler would ultimately be too much to handle as he was able to strike out 10 batters in six innings while just allowing the one run. The Dodgers and Rays would trade singular runs in the sixth and ninth innings respectively but the Dodgers would earn themselves a comfortable 6-2 win.
Game Four was all about runs. The Dodgers were able to get 15 hits off of the Rays which saw home runs from Josh Turner and Corey Seager. This impressive hitting barrage under the Dodgers seven runs and what most would assume as another the win but the Rays had other plans. The Rays had an offensive explosion of their own which saw take 10 hits off the Dodgers pitchers and they made them count. The Rays saw home runs from Kevin Kiermaier, Hunter Renfroe, Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe. Despite the Rays offensive output the Dodgers still led by one in the bottom of the ninth inning but a fielding error would allow two Rays runs to score and gave the Rays an 8-7 win.
The Dodgers got back to their game-plan in Game Five, scoring two runs in the first inning and another run in the second inning. After the hot start from his hitters, Clayton Kershaw took over on the mound. Kershaw held the Dodgers to just two runs in five and two-thirds innings pitched, he also amassed six strikeouts. Max Muncy’s solo home run in the fifth would put the game on ice for the Dodgers as they were able to hold on to a 4-2 victory. The win gave the Dodgers a 3-2 series lead.
Arozarena gave the Rays an early lead with his solo home run in the first inning of Game Six. Blake Snell would then take the mound for the Rays and proceed to dominate the Dodgers lineup. Snell was nearly unbeatable over five innings allowing just two hits and one run with nine strikeouts. A game-changing decision was made by the Rays manager Kevin Cash when he took out Snell after the run he gave up. The decision would prove costly as the Dodgers would score two runs in the sixth inning and one run in the eighth inning and shut out the Rays to win their first World Series since 1988. As the Dodgers inched closer to their win Josh Turner was pulled from the game as one of his COVID-19 test results came back positive. Turner was later seen on the field celebrating the Dodgers victory after the game. The MLB has announced they are investigating the situation further.
The Knoxville Ice Bears were once again the talk of the SPHL as they announced the return of veteran defenseman Jason Price. In 2019-2020 Price returned to the Ice Bears after a short stint with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. In his return Price didn’t skip a beat, he tallied 18 points and 36 penalty minutes in 48 games. Price is the all-time leader in SPHL games played with 578 games played, he’s played 390 with the Ice Bears. Price will bring leadership and stability in a season that is sure to have its twist and turns because of COVID-19.