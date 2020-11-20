The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in a rematch of one of the best games of the season. The Seahawks came out of the gates hot, led by Russell Wilson. Wilson had an extremely efficient game completing 23 of his 28 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Carlos Hyde stepped up as well for the Seahawks after missing the previous three weeks with an injury. Hyde rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries and got a touchdown of his own.
The Cardinals were able to find their stride in the second half with Kyler Murray throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns, completing 29 of his 42 pass attempts. Murray didn’t receive much help offensively as Kenyan Drake led the Cardinals in rushing with just 29 yards on 11 carries. Drake did rush for one touchdown on the night. The Cardinals tried to mount a comeback but couldn’t get out of their own way and a holding call late in the fourth quarter in the end zone would finish off the Cardinals chances of a comeback. The Seahawks would hold on to win 28-21.
The New England Patriots hosted the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in a rain soaked game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled to get the Ravens offense running at full gear. Jackson threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns while completing 24 of his 34 passes, he also threw one interception. In the run game, Jackson also led the Ravens with 55 yards on 11 carries.
On a cold rainy night in New England, the Patriot's run game was dominant. Damien Harris led the team with 121 yards on 22 carries. Cam Newton also contributed in the run game with 21 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. In the passing game, Newton and the Patriots played very conservatively. Newton threw for 118 yards while completing 13 of his 17 passes, one of which was for a touchdown. The Patriots run-heavy conservative game plan would be enough to stop the high-flying Ravens and win the game 23-17.
On Wednesday night the NBA held their 2020 draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves held the first pick in the draft and while some experts expected them to trade the pick they decided against it. The Timberwolves drafted Anthony Edwards, shooting guard from the University of Georgia. Edwards is widely viewed as the most athletic player in the draft, combine that with great scoring ability and great ball handling. It’s easy to see why he went first overall.
The Golden State Warriors had the second pick and after news of Klay Thompson’s lower leg injury people wondered if they would draft a guard to fill the void. The Warriors, however, stuck to their guns and drafted former University of Memphis center James Wiseman. Wiseman is an athletic big man who will be great in the pick and roll with Stephen Curry. Wiseman’s ability to run the floor and protect the paint will make him one of the Warrior's most talented players the moment he steps on the court.
With the third pick in the draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Lamelo Ball. Ball is the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. Lamelo has played all over the world early in his pro career and the knowledge he has gained has made him into the best ball handler in the draft. He will be the focal point of the Hornets offense for years to come. Under the tutelage of Hornets owner Michael Jordan, Ball could easily elevate himself to a perennial NBA All-Star and possible MVP candidate.
The United States men’s soccer team took on Panama in Austria on Monday afternoon in the final game of their international window. The U.S. came out with another talent lineup of players that are making their name in the European soccer scene. After an early Panamanian goal, the U.S. sprung into action with three quick goals. Gio Reyna started the scoring with a goal on a free-kick which happened to be his first on the senior national team. Reyna’s goals were followed up by Nicholas Gioacchini who scored two goals in four minutes.
In the second half, the U.S. would once again give up an early goal to Panama before responding with three goals. This time it was the two Sebastian’s so answered the call. Sebastian Soto scored off of a curled pass from the wing for his first goal with the national team. Sebastian Lletget followed with a headed goal of his own. Soto would find the back of the net again in the final minute of the game to finish off the 6-2 win for the United States.
The UFC announced on Thursday that Conor McGregor will make his return to the octagon on Jan 23 against Dustin Poirier for UFC 257. This will be a rematch of their first bout back in 2014 when McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round. McGregor will be stepping into the octagon for the first time since his quick knockout win over Donald Cerrone over a year ago. For Poirier, this will be his first fight since a dominant decision win over Dan Hooker back in June. This fight is sure to be a striking clinic with two of the best pure technicians in the game today willing to throw down for five rounds.