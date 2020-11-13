The Miami Dolphins took on the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday afternoon in a battle of young quarterbacks. The Dolphins led by Tua Tagovailoa we’re impressive offensively on the day. Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards completing 20 of his 28 passes and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa’s hot start would give the Dolphins a 24-17 lead at halftime.
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals wouldn’t go away quietly as they scored 10 third-quarter points and held the Dolphins scoreless. Murray had a herculean effort on the day as he threw for 283 yards while completing 21 of his 26 passes and three touchdowns. He also ran for 106 yards on 11 carries for one touchdown. The fourth quarter would be a different story however as the Dolphins came back to life scoring 10 points while holding Murray and the Cardinals scoreless to win 34-31.
On Sunday night, the New Orleans Saints did battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what was a highly anticipated matchup between two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. However, this matchup would not live up to the anticipation as the Saints thoroughly dismantled the Buccaneers. Drew Brees threw for 222 yards while completing 26 of his 32 passes and accounting for four touchdowns.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were never able to find their footing in the game and it showed. Brady threw for 209 yards while only completing 22 of his 38 passed. He also threw three interceptions. The Buccaneers were only able to score three points the entire game. The Saints won by a final score of 38-3.
On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup of the AFC South's top teams. The Titans got out to a quick start with a great drive which ended in a D’Onta Foreman touchdown reception. After the touchdown, the Colts would start to take control and wouldn’t give it up. Ryan Tannehill threw for just 147 yards with 15 completions on 27 attempts for one touchdown. Derrick Henry rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries.
For the Colts, Philip Rivers was an efficient 29 of 39 for 308 yards and one touchdown. Nyheim Hines was the story for the Colts as he rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown while also hauling in 45 yards receiving and another touchdown. Rivers and Hines's great performances were supported by great special teams play which led to a comfortable 34-17 Colts victory.
The MLB has announced their yearly awards. Shane Bieber won the AL Cy Young Award after an amazing season with the Cleveland Indians. Trevor Bauer was named NL Cy Young winner. He’s the first pitcher in Cincinnati Reds history to win the Cy Young Award. Chicago White Sox power hitter Jose Abreu was named AL MVP. In the national league Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was named MVP for the first time in his career.
On Thursday the 2020 Masters finally started after being delayed from the typical April start date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Defending champion Tiger Woods had a solid start to the tournament as he shot four-under-par in his first-round which left him in a tie for fifth. Although Tiger had a strong start to his title defense, Thursday belonged to Paul Casey. Casey was able to shoot seven-under-par in his first round which put him squarely at the top of the leaderboard with a two-shot lead over Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.
The United States men’s soccer team took to the field for the first time in over 280 days against Wales in Wales. The U.S. team was filled with some of the brightest talents they have to offer and it showed as the U.S. was able to dominate possession with 61 percent. Midfielders Weston Mckennie and Tyler Adams we’re the driving force behind the U.S. success as they were able to use their skill to create seven scoring chances while linking up with Sergino Dest.
Dest used his skill to create passes that showed great creativity and create opportunities. He was able to show why he was one of the most sought-after young talents in the world during the last transfer window which saw him move from Ajax to FC Barcelona in the most lucrative transfer fee for an American player ever. The Welsh were able to handle the waves of attack brought by the U.S. and keep them off the board but they were unable to create any offense of their own which led to a 0-0 draw.
The U.S. will have one more match during this international break when they take Panama in Austria on Monday afternoon.