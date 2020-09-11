The NFL kicked off the 2020 season Thursday night when Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans took on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. New Texan David Johnson scored the first touchdown of the game but unfortunately for the Texans, it would only wake up a sleeping giant. Mahomes and the Chiefs would go on to score 24 unanswered points and carry that moment to a comfortable 34-20 win.
One of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason was Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and people are curious to see how Brady handles the change of scenery. Fans will get their answer when Brady and the Buccaneers take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon.
The Miami Heat have been the talk of the NBA after they beat the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee Bucks, in five games during the second round of the playoffs. The Heat took a three games to zero lead before the Bucks were able to win game four. Unfortunately for the Bucks, they lost former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a rolled ankle early in the game. The Bucks gave the Heat their best shot in game five but were no match for the Heat without Antetokounmpo. The Heat won game five 103-94 and punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have been battling to play the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics took a controlling series lead by winning the first two games and were on their way to winning game three before OG Anunoby hit a game-winning three-pointer and put the Raptors right back in the series. Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry would carry the Raptors by the Celtics in game four, with 23 and 22 points respectively. Jaylen Brown and the Celtics would come out of the gates on fire in game five and never look back, handily winning 111-89. In-game six both teams put on a double-overtime defensive masterclass that saw the Raptors win 125-122 and tie the series at three games apiece. Both teams will meet again tonight in what is sure to be an intense game seven.
After a crucial game, seven-win against the Oklahoma City Thunder the Houston Rockets had less than 48 hours to turn their sights to the Los Angeles Lakers. In game one the Rockets would be propelled to a 112-97 win by hot shooting nights from James Harden and Russell Westbrook who scored 36 and 24 points. Game two was a turning point for the Lakers as Lebron James and Anthony Davis had dominating performances that the Rockets defense couldn’t contain, the Lakers won 117-109. Game three would be more of the same as James scored 36 points and Davis contributed a massive 26 points and 15 rebounds which the lakers used to take a two games to one series lead. The Rockets tried to turn the tides in game four but the Lakers, led by Davis’s 29 point performance went on to win game four 110-100 and take a three games to one series lead. The Rockets will try to avoid elimination in game five Saturday night.
In the other Western Conference series, the Los Angeles Clippers have looked the part of a title contender as they face the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have put up a commendable fight and were even able to win game two but the effects of their seven game series against the Utah Jazz have seemed to catch up with them. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have been able to use their impeccable team defense to take advantage of a worn-out opponent and take a three games to one series lead. The Clippers will look to close out the series tonight and start preparing for the Western Conference Finals.
As the MLB trade deadline has come and gone the San Diego Padres have proven that all the moves they made were worth it. In their past eight games, the Padres have a record of six wins and two losses. One team that has regretted not making moves at the trade deadline is the New York Yankees. The Yankees are in a steep decline only winning six of their last twenty games. Once seen as a favorite to win the World Series, fans can only be left to wonder if the Yankees sunk their own season by standing pat at the deadline.
In the NHL the New York Islanders have been the Cinderella story of the Stanley Cup playoffs but if the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals are any indication, the clock might have struck midnight on the Islanders. The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated game one and won eight to two. The Islanders stepped up the physicality in game two and tried to impose their will on the star-studded Lighting but after 59 minutes of great defensive hockey, Nikita Kucherov found a hole in the defense and beat Semyon Varlamov to give the Lighting a two to one win and a two games to zero series lead. The Islanders will try to claw back into the series in game three tonight.
In the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Stars were able to get a surprising one nothing win against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in game one. Defenseman John Klingberg scored the game-winning goal for the Stars. The Golden Knights put together a dominant performance in game three with the help of depth scoring from Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomáš Nosek. Game three was a back and forth affair that saw the Golden Knights and the Stars battle tooth and nail for every inch of ice. After three periods of physical hockey, the teams were tied at two goals apiece and headed to overtime. Overtime would look nothing like the back and forth battle of regulation as Alexander Radulov would score just 31 seconds into overtime to give the Stars the three to two victory and the two games to one series lead. The Golden Knights will try to even the series at two games apiece on Saturday night in game four.