On Thursday night the Green Bay Packers took on the struggling San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams dominated the game for the packers. Rodgers threw for 305 yards, four touchdowns and only seven incompletions. The target of choice on the night for Rodgers was Adams who caught 10 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Marquez Valdes-Scantling also accounted for two touchdowns on two receptions for 53 yards.
The 49ers struggled without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and starting tight end George Kittle who were both sidelined with injuries. Nick Mullens would have a respectable game at quarterback, throwing for 291 yards and a touchdown while Richie James would match his counterpart Adams with an equally impressive performance of nine receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown. However, James' effort would be in vain as the Packers would handily defeat the 49ers 34-17.
The Tennessee Titans looked to rebound from their loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a win against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals. Ryan Tannehill had another lackluster game for the Titans, throwing for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Corey Davis reasserted himself in the Titans offense with eight receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Derrick Henry rushed for 112 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.
The Bengals put together one of their best performances of the season on Sunday as Joe Burrow once again impressed with 249 yards passing and two touchdowns. Burrow spread the wealth on offense as three receivers had over 60 yards receiving. Giovani Bernard carried the Bengals ground game with 62 yards rushing on 15 carries for a touchdown. The Titans slow start combined with the Bengals most consistent performance of the season gave the Bengals the 31-20 win.
The NBA players association announced on Thursday night that they voted to accept a 72-game schedule and a Dec. 22 start date for the 2020-2021 season. The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Nov. 18. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBAPA and the NBA will meet soon to discuss the possibility of moving up free agency to give players who might switch team’s time to acclimate to their new environment before training camp and the upcoming season.
The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series will take to the track one final time on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway where the championship will be on the line. The four drivers vying for the title are Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. Elliot won his way into the final four with a win at Martinsville Speedway this past Sunday that knocked former champion and this year’s regular season champion, Kevin Harvick, out of the playoffs. The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. this Sunday on NBC.
In the MLS teams are trying to get hot down the stretch as playoffs are just around the corner while other teams are just trying to slide their way into a playoff spot. One team that already has their playoff spot secured is the new expansion team Nashville SC who currently is eighth in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Nashville has been one of the more surprising clubs in MLS this season but their hard-nosed defensively sound style of soccer has shocked some teams this season. Down the stretch, Nashville has seen increased offensive production from forwards Daniel Rios, Randall Leal and newly signed Jhonder Cádiz which will make Nashville a scary team to face in the playoffs.
On the outside of the playoff picture looking in is Atlanta United. The Five Stripes have struggled to find their way in the last few weeks of the season. The return of Ezequiel Barco and the addition of a new designated player Marcelino Moreno has brought more talent back into the team but they have still struggled to find goals. A win against Cincinnati this past Sunday kept Atlanta alive in the playoff race but they’ll have a tall task ahead of them in order to clinch the final playoff spot. Atlanta must beat the Columbus Crew Sunday in the final game of the season along with either a Chicago loss/draw or Montreal loss/draw. Atlanta is eliminated from the playoff contention with a loss Sunday.