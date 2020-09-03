In the Daily Beacon’s newest installment titled This Week in Sports, we take a look at the top sports stories around the nation.
NBA
After a player led boycott in protest of racial inequality, NBA players returned to the court this past weekend to continue the playoffs.
The Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers finished off their opening-round series in dominant fashion with multipoint wins to move on to the second round.
On Sunday, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors started their second-round series in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, would put together a masterful team performance, gaining a controlling win in game one. Both teams would return to the court on Tuesday night and while the Raptors would put forth a much better effort, they were once again stopped in their tracks by Tatum, who totaled a game-high 34 points.
Tuesday night also saw the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz take the court for an all-important game seven after the Nuggets fought their way back from a three games to one deficit. Young stars Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell would once again put on a show but game seven belonged to Murray and the Nuggets as they defeated the Jazz 80-78.
After Oklahoma City fought back to even the series at three, the Rockets pulled through for a tight, 104-102, game seven win.
MLB
As the MLB nears the middle of their shortened 60 game season, teams prepared for what they should do before Monday’s trade deadline. While many teams only made minor trades or singular transactions, one team, the San Diego Padres, swung for the fences.
The Padres were the talk of the MLB as they made multiple trades to acquire quality pitchers Mike Clevinger and Trevor Rosenthal from the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals respectively. The Padres didn’t stop there as they also acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland and utility player Austin Nola along with a few other key pieces to sure up their lineup, all while not losing the top four prospects in their farm system. So look for the Padres to not only be contenders this season but for seasons to come.
NHL
The NHL continues to push through the playoffs as they are slowly approaching the conference finals.
In the Eastern Conference bubble in Toronto, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Boston Bruins in five games to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference final. The Lightning awaits the winner of the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers series which the Islanders lead three games to two. The Islanders will try to eliminate the Flyers on Thursday night in game six.
In the Western Conference bubble in Edmonton, the Las Vegas Golden Knights lead the Vancouver Canucks three games to two. The Canucks will try and evade elimination in game six on Thursday night. The Dallas Stars also lead the Colorado Avalanche three games to two with the Stars looking to punch their ticket to the Western Conference final on Friday night in game six.
MLS
In Major League Soccer, Atlanta United has agreed in principle on Wednesday to sell midfielder Gonzalo ”Pity” Martinez to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassar for a reported fee of $18 million.