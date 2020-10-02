Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks continued its path of domination with a 36-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Wilson was once again the star of the game, throwing for 315 yards and five touchdowns. Dak Prescott was up for the challenge of his quarterback counterpart throwing for 472 yards and three touchdowns. However, Prescott’s performance wouldn’t be enough to overcome the struggles of the Cowboys defense.
The Seahawks will try and keep their momentum going when they take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys will try to bounce back from a tough loss against the upstart Cleveland Browns.
On Thursday night someone's zero had to go as the 0-3 Denver Broncos took on the 0-3 New York Jets. The Broncos were led by Melvin Gordon who ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Darnold and the Jets played a very solid game as he threw for 230 yards and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. However, the Broncos defense and stout running game would be too much for the Jets to handle and the Broncos would finally get their first win of the season by a score of 37-28.
The Boston Celtics bounced back from an uninspired effort in game four with a dominant 121-108 win in game five. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring with 31 points and 10 rebounds while Jaylen Brown chipped in with 28 points eight rebounds and had a strong defensive performance as well.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat wouldn’t let the game five win affect them though as they came out sprinting out of the gates in game six and the Celtics could never catch up. Bam Adebayo led the Heat in scoring with 32 points and 14 rebounds while Butler scored 22 points and had eight assists. The clutch performances from Adebayo and Butler would give the Heat a 125-113 win and send the Heat to the NBA Finals.
In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to take care of business in game five against the Denver Nuggets. Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 20 points each and nine rebounds from Grant. However, their efforts wouldn’t be enough as Lebron James would have an all-time performance, scoring 38 points and grabbing 16 rebounds with 10 assists which led the Lakers to a 117-107 win and a trip to the NBA Finals.
In game one of the NBA Finals, the Heat shot out to an early 13 point lead in the first quarter led by great shooting from the three-point line. Butler would put up an impressive 22 points but didn’t receive much help from depth scoring the rest of the game.
The Lakers, however, would put on a scoring barrage that was led by Anthony Davis who scored 34 points and James who scored 25 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers would take game one 116-98. In game two tonight the Heat will need to play a nearly perfect game to tie the series up at one game apiece but could be without Goran Dragic who suffered a foot injury and Adebayo who suffered a shoulder injury in game one.
The New York Yankees announced their presence in the MLB playoffs with a quick sweep of the Cleveland Indians. In game one the Yankees dominated the consensus AL Cy Young favorite, Shane Bieber for seven runs in just four innings pitched and winning 12-3.
The Indians would try to turn the tide in game two with four runs in the first inning but all that would do was wake the Yankees up. The Yankees would respond with eight runs in the next five innings and ultimately ending the Indians comeback hopes with a 10-9 win and eliminating them in two games.
Former Tennessee Volunteer Garrett Crochet made his playoff debut on Thursday with the White Sox’s in a decisive game three against the Oakland Athletics.
Crochet came in the game in relief during the first inning and struck out two batters. Crochet would have to leave the game in the second inning after suffering diminished velocity of his pitches due to forearm tightness. The Sox would lead 3-0 going into the fourth inning but the Athletics would battle back in the fourth scoring four runs and following it up with two runs in the fifth. The Sox would only answer with one run in the fifth and would ultimately lose 6-4 and be eliminated from the playoffs.
In game four of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Tampa Bay Lightning continued their winning ways as they were able to hold off a surging Dallas Stars team lead by Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin. Brayden Point’s two goals were a big boost to the Lightning who were able to slow down the Stars and win 5-4 in overtime and take a 3-1 series lead.
In game five star veteran Corey Perry showed up big time with two goals and his physical defensive play all over the ice. Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev scored for the Lightning to try and eliminate the Stars but the third goal from Pavelski gave the Stars a 3-2 win and kept them alive in the series.
The Lightning’s skill and speed would finally catch up with the Stars in game six as Blake Coleman and Point would score a goal each and help stifle any offense the Stars attempted to get going. The Lightning dominated game six winning 2-0 and finally laid claim to the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2004.