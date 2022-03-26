In a rematch of the first round of the ITA Indoor Championships, the No. 4 Vols were in familiar territory trailing 0-3.
Tennessee came short last Sunday against Georgia facing the same odds. This time, the Vols were able to rally and win 4-3 over No. 25 Texas A&M following No. 40 Emile Hudd’s clincher, snapping a three-match losing streak.
The win marks Tennessee’s first since losing its top-ranked player Johannus Monday to a foot injury. The win also marked head coach Chris Woodruff’s 100th career win, the fifth Vol coach to do so with Woodruff being the second quickest of the five.
To begin the match, the Vols dropped the doubles point for the third consecutive match following losses on courts one and two. After Martim Prata and Mark Wallner took straight set losses on courts five and six, the Vols were forced to dig deep if they wanted to make a comeback.
In a risky move, Woodruff made the decision to move freshman Shunsuke Mitsui to court three, who has been an almost guaranteed win on courts four and five all season. Mitsui swapped places with the struggling Angel Diaz, who has lost his last four matches on court three.
The risk proved worthwhile. Mitsui defeated Guido Marson in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, and Diaz won in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to jumpstart Tennessee’s comeback bid.
After dropping the first-set tiebreak, No. 21 Adam Walton used some crucial breaks in the second and third set to secure court one, evening the match at 3-3.
On court two, it was up to Hudd to complete the comeback. He was engaged in a tight battle in the first two sets, each trading 7-5 victories. However, Hudd used the momentum of the comeback coming to fruition to take the third set and match 6-1 in convincing fashion.
It was a gritty win for the Vols. It was not easy by any means but serves as a confidence boost in the midst of Monday’s absence to gain back traction in SEC play.
The Vols will look to use the win to start a streak of their own with the toughest part of their schedule behind them. Tennessee will travel to Baton Rouge to face the No. 40 LSU Tigers on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.