Pat Harper hit a rocket down the line to secure court one 6-1 during doubles play, sparking him to face the crowd and pump his fists while Adam Walton stood waving his hands as the crowd erupted. It was the weight of a career milestone that has been on the mind of the pair throughout the season, and more so the last four matches.
With the win, Walton became just the sixth Vol to achieve 100 wins in both singles and doubles in his last match in Knoxville. He also delivered the clinch to cap off the memorable night.
“Finally,” head coach Chris Woodruff said. “Now we don’t have to hear about it. He can play free. Everybody said in the locker room, 'Great he finally got it off his chest.' Now we can move on. It’s obviously a big deal. It shows that he’s been a model of consistency in singles and doubles, and I’m really happy for him from an individual standpoint.”
The milestone win for Walton was the first of the day for the No. 6 Vols en route to a 4-0 sweep over No. 28 Florida State, starting with the doubles point.
Following No. 13 Walton and Harper’s win over Maks Silagy and Josh Karpenschif, No. 21 Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui used a late break to defeat Loris Pourroy and Andreja Petrovic 6-4 to clinch the point.
In singles, the hot start continued. The Vols won five out of six first sets, however, the Seminoles fought to make the second sets close.
“I think we started out expecting just a real battle, Woodruff said. "We got ahead, and then maybe we just lost focus with some roaming eyes. Drifting a little bit in concentration. We lost a break on all three of the courts we were up on. That’s just the way college tennis is."
"Against good teams, you’re rarely just going to steamroll. Good teams, they were starting to kind of push and make some noise and started to play better. I wasn’t on all the courts, but what I could see, my overall perception of it is they started to play better.”
Senior Martim Prata was the first to finish for Tennessee, defeating Silagy in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. The Vols used the momentum of Prata’s victory to propel them to the sweep.
Emile Hudd continued his impressive tournament play with a straight set win over Sebastian Arcila 6-4, 6-3. Hudd captured four out of the last five games, giving the Vols a 3-0 lead to set up Walton’s clincher. Walton took down No. 51 Pourroy, sending the Vols to Champaign.
The Vols final home match of the season was a rowdy one, with fans filling up the stadium and being heavily involved.
“I was talking to our SID (Sports Information Director), and I said we had around 800 to 1000 people there,” Woodruff said. "I can’t thank them enough that they would want to come out and support us. We’ve worked really hard. The community should be proud of our guys, and we should be honored that they would want to come out today. It was a great day for tennis, and I am really excited about the future of our program.”
The Vols will face No. 3 Baylor at the University of Illinois in Champaign at 4 p.m. EST. There is a lot of history in this matchup, as the Vols fell to Baylor in last years’ Final Four and then beat the Bears in this years’ ITA Indoor Semifinal.
“For me, it’s just play Baylor and the winning team advances," Woodruff said. "I’m not into big revenge and I mean you got to just play one at a time, just so happens its Baylor. Baylor beat us last year, we beat them in the National Indoors and it’s going to be a tough match. Obviously, you don’t get this far in the season without it being a tough match. In terms of the revenge factor, just go out there and play your game and play.”