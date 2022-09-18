Although Tennessee tennis won both doubles matchups Sunday afternoon at Goodfriend Tennis Center, the Vols lost all three singles contests in the final day of competition at the Knoxville Showdown.
Tennessee began the day with two doubles matches against Illinois. Tomas Rodriguez and Shunsuke Mitsui for the Vols played on court three against Meister and Miyoshi, while Emile Hudd and Kent Hunter met their Illini opposition of Okonkwo and Debru on court five.
Rodriguez and Mitsui earned an early break to take a 2-0 advantage. They continued the pressure, earning a second break of the Illini serve and a 4-0 lead. The Illini only held serve once, as Rodriguez and Mitsui cruised to a 6-1 victory.
Hudd and Hunter also began their match with a 2-0 lead. The Volunteer pairing overcame a 40-0 deficit to earn their second break and a 5-2 advantage before holding serve and winning the match 6-2.
Three singles matches on the indoor courts concluded the day, and the tournament, for Tennessee. Boris Kozlov took on Mathis Debru on Court 1, Angel Diaz met Nic Meister on court two and Gabriele Brancatelli faced Kenta Miyoshi on court three.
Kozlov got off to a good start, winning an early break and a 2-1 advantage. Debru came back to lead 4-3 later in the set. Kozlov was not able to overcome this advantage and lost the opening set 6-3.
Meister had a 5-3 lead late in the first set with service. Diaz was able to break serve to cut the lead in half. In the next game, in a 40-40 situation, Diaz won the point to level the set at five games each.
The next game featured a winner-take-all point as well. Meister was able to hold serve and lead 6-5. Diaz failed to hold his serve, and he lost the set 7-5 as a result.
Miyoshi never struggled in the opening set, defeating Brancatelli 6-3. This completed a sweep of the first set for the Illini in each of the three singles matches.
Kozlov made the first move in the second set, breaking Debru’s serve to take a 3-1 lead. Debru broke right back to cut down Kozlov’s advantage. With an ace on a 40-40 point, Debru held serve to level the set at three games apiece.
Both players split breaks to move to a 4-4 score line before doing so again to meet at 5-5. Debru then broke serve to take a 6-5 lead. Kozlov broke right back to send the second set to a tiebreak.
Deuru earned a mini break by taking a 5-3 lead against Kozlov’s serve. When he served again with a 5-4 advantage, two points would win him the match.
With a 6-4 lead in the tiebreak, Debru had two match points. He only needed one, winning the tiebreak 7-4. This was Kozlov’s only singles loss of the tournament.
Diaz broke serve to take a 2-1 lead in the second set of his match. Later in the set, he held a 4-2 advantage when he broke Meister serve to lead 5-2. Diaz held serve to win the second set 6-2.
Brancatelli fell to Miyoshi 6-3 in the second set.
Diaz was able to get to a tiebreak but could not finish off the win. Diaz had an early mini break, but Meister took the tiebreak 8-6 to win the match.
The Vols will next play at the ITA All-American Championships, hosted by Tulsa University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.