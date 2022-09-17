Tennessee tennis had a strong second day of the Knoxville Showdown, winning eight matches against Middle Tennessee.
Led by four ranked singles players, the Vols have already gotten off to a great start this season. They were able to build on their 20 wins in their tournament in Orlando with seven wins against Columbia on Thursday before meeting the Blue Raiders at Barksdale Stadium.
Middle Tennessee scored the first win of the day, defeating Tennessee’s pair of Kent Hunter and Shunsuke Mitsui 6-2. The Blue Raider pair of Francisco Rocha and Oskar Brostrom Poulsen is ranked 31st in the nation by the ITA rankings.
Tennessee roared back, taking the other two doubles matches. Emile Hudd and Boris Kozlov took their match 6-4, while Tomas Rodriguez and Gabriele Brancatelli won 6-3.
Brancatelli got off to a good start in his singles match, immediately earning a double break and a 4-0 lead in the first set. No. 94 ranked player and LSU graduate transfer Kent Hunter accomplished the same feat for the Vols in his match. Brancatelli would go on to win the first set of his match 6-1, and Hunter battled to a 6-4 victory.
Tomas Rodriguez took the first set 6-3 against Shu Matsuoka, while Blaise Bicknell was defeated 6-4.
Shunsuke Mitsui found himself in a tiebreak in the first set. After falling behind 4-1 in the tiebreak, he eventually lost the tiebreak, and the set, 7-6(4). Boris Kozlov lost his first set 7-5.
Rodriguez was the first victor of the singles portion of the day, defeating Middle Tennessee’s Matsuoka by a score of 6-3, 6-1. The Argentinian transferred from UT-Chattanooga to Knoxville, and he now has a 5-1 record in singles play with the Vols.
Kent Hunter won his match 6-4, 6-1 over MTSU opponent Ondrej Horak. Hunter improves to 4-2 on the year as a result of the win.
Both Bicknell and Mitsui battled back to even their matches at one set each for the Vols. Bicknell earned a 6-1 set win over Francisco Rocha, while Mitsui won the second set against Oskar Brostrom Poulsen by a score of 6-0. Kamrowski for Middle Tennessee won the second set against Brancatelli, sending their match to a deciding set.
During the third set, Brancatelli was forced to retire, giving the win to Middle Tennessee and Marcel Kamrowski. This would be the Blue Raiders’ only singles win of the day.
Kozlov comfortably took the second set from MTSU’s Pavel Motl, sending their match the distance.
Bicknell cruised to a 6-4 third set victory over No. 61 Rocha for the Vols’ third singles win of the day. Bicknell, ranked No. 115 in singles competition nationally, came from behind to take the last two sets and the match.
About a minute later, Mitsui matched Bicknell’s result, also winning his last set 6-4. Mitsui is currently ranked No. 82 by the ITA and has a 3-1 record in singles play.
Kozlov finished off his win with a 6-4 third set over Pavel Motl. With the win, Kozlov improves to 3-1 on the year.
In the final match of the day, Angel Diaz defeated Theo Winegar 6-4, 6-4.
Tennessee will meet North Carolina, featuring No. 11 Brian Cernoch and No. 43 Ryan Seggerman, on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. The Knoxville Showdown tournament continues at Barksdale Stadium through Sunday.
