Tennessee’s men’s tennis team is headed to Chicago this weekend to compete for the ITA Indoor National Championship.
16 of the NCAA’s best Division 1 teams make up the field at XS Tennis Village from Feb. 17-20, which is highlighted by the top four seeds of Ohio State, Kentucky, TCU and Michigan.
Although they are ranked No. 11 nationally, the Vols drew the No. 12 seed on the weekend.
Last year the Vols made an appearance at the ITA Indoor National Championship and had an outstanding weekend. They started out with a victory over the SEC’s Texas A&M to start the tournament and South Carolina in the quarterfinals, then knocked off Baylor in the semifinals on their way to a runner-up finish to TCU.
Some familiar faces are on the minds of the Vols as they have matched up against three of the 16 teams already this season. The Vols, however, have dropped all three of those matches against No. 9 seed Wake Forest, No. 4 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU.
The Vols’ first matchup on the weekend is No. 5 seed Virginia on Friday, Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Virginia left a bad taste in the Vols’ mouths last season as Virginia beat Tennessee in the NCAA semifinals 5-0 and then went on to win the 2022 NCAA National Championship.
If the Vols can knock off Virginia on the first day, they will advance to the quarterfinals to play the winner of Stanford/Michigan. Following a win in the quarterfinals they will advance to the semifinals against either Ohio State, Illinois, Wake Forest or Texas. If they can make it to the Championship game, they will play the semifinal winner from the other half of the bracket.
Heading into the weekend, the Vols are striving for consistent play which has been an issue for the group this season.
“What we are trying for right now is just to be more consistent as a unit,” head coach Chris Woodruff said.
Woodruff is more than likely to throw a curveball and display new doubles duos this weekend since he isn’t pleased with the performances his duos have displayed. He is looking to find the most dependable lineup by doing so.
“We don’t have the right doubles teams yet,” Woodruff said. “We are just in a little bit of disarray currently.”
The team's doubles play is a huge factor into the team's success this weekend as it can give them an early match point and give the guys a boost as they have done a good job of taking care of the singles matches.
The keys for success this weekend are winning the doubles point, Angel Diaz and Martim Prata winning their singles matches as they are a combined 1-3 in their last two matches, Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui keeping up their solid singles play and Johannus Monday continuing his dominance as he is 12-1 on the season.
If they can check the boxes on those keys this weekend then they will have a great opportunity to take home the trophy come Monday afternoon.
You can join in on the weekend in Chicago and stream the tournament on the ITA website as they will provide a live stream of each court.
