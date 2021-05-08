The No. 3 seed Tennessee men’s tennis team defeated Alabama A&M 5-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon at Barksdale Stadium in Knoxville.
The shutout victory was the Vols’ third consecutive win in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee jumped out to an early lead, quickly taking the doubles point over the Bulldogs. Martim Prata and SEC Freshman of the Year Johannus Monday won 6-0, and the Australian duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper won their match 6-1 to secure the doubles point.
The Vols were just as dominant in singles play. Senior Andrew Rogers quickly won the first match on court six, and just minutes later, Walton put Tennessee on the brink of a victory with a dominating win of his own on court three.
Just seconds after Walton finished his match, Prata and Luca Wiedenmann each won their respective matches, giving the Vols a double clinch. Even though Prata clinched the match for the Vols, the points that have already begun are allowed to finish, thus giving Wiedenmann his 114th career victory.
With the win, the Vols will face in-state rival Memphis in the second round of the Tournament. The match is set for Sunday, May 9 at 1 p.m. ET from Barksdale Stadium.