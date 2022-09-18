Tennessee’s men’s tennis program earned nine wins in Saturday’s portion of the Knoxville Showdown. Battling opponents from Illinois and North Carolina, the Volunteers proved that a strong season is ahead.
The Volunteers recorded two wins in the morning session. Angel Diaz defeated Kenta Miyoshi by a score of 6-1, 6-2, while Emile Hudd and Boris Kozlov combined for a 6-4 win over the Illini pairing of Meister and Miyoshi.
Gabriele Brancatelli was defeated by Nic Meister 6-3, 7-6(4), and the Tennessee doubles pairing of Kent Hunter and Shunsuke Mitsui fell to Oliver Okonkwo and Mathis Debru 6-3.
The afternoon session saw Tennessee take on opponents from North Carolina. The Tar Heels feature two ranked singles competitors, No. 11 Brian Cernoch and No. 43 Ryan Seggerman. The two also combined to make up the No. 26 doubles team in the nation. Seggerman is coming off a win against No. 10 Alex Kotzen of Columbia in straight sets on Friday.
All three Tennessee doubles pairings began their matches with 2-1 leads, starting strong against tough opposition. However, each of these leads were taken back at one point by the Tar Heels.
On Court 3, the Vols pairing of Blaise Bicknell and Boris Kozlov fell to North Carolina’s Chris Li and Karl Poling 6-4. Even though Tennessee started strong, North Carolina’s strong performance proved to be too much to handle.
This would be the only doubles defeat of the day for the Volunteers. Kent Hunter and Tomas Rodriguez were able to earn a 6-4 win over Peter Murphy and Logan Zapp of North Carolina. After an early break, Hunter and Rodriguez pushed through to earn the victory.
In the last match of the doubles portion, Shunsuke Mitsui and Emile Hudd fought to a 7-5 win over Benjamin Kittay and Ryan Seggerman. Mitsui and Hudd earned a key break to take a 6-5 lead before holding serve to win the match.
Both Mitsui and Bicknell won the first two breaks in their respective matches. Bicknell won thee first set 6-3, while Mitsui took the set by a 6-2 score line.
Angel Diaz earned a strong 6-2 first set win over his opponent, North Carolina’s Kittay, while Boris Kozlov defeated Karl Poling of the Tar Heels in the first set by a score of 6-1. Kent Hunter won his first set 6-1 as well. Tomas Rodriguez completed the first set sweep for the Vols with a 6-3 win over Li.
In the second set, Bicknell faced a 5-2 deficit and could not overcome the slow start, dropping the second set 6-3.
Angel Diaz finished his second match of the day with a 6-3 second set win, while Boris Kozlov won his second set, and match over No. 107 Karl Poling, 6-1.
Brancatelli earned his first singles win of the day in his second attempt, defeating North Carolina’s Mark Dillon 6-1, 6-1
Mitsui was able to overcome defeat in the second set to win his match over Zapp, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Both Bicknell and Rodriguez were defeated in three sets. Blaise Bicknell lost to No. 43 Seggerman 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Tomas Rodriguez fell to Li by a score of 3-6, 7-6(0), 6-3.
Kent Hunter was able to finish off his win, defeating Tar Heel opponent Peter Murphy 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
The Volunteers wrap up the Knoxville Showdown Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.
