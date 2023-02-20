The Vols made the trip north this past weekend to Chicago to compete in the 2023 ITA Indoor National Championships.
A competitive field of 16 teams made up the tournament as each team had one goal on the weekend and that was to lift the trophy. The Vols entered with high hopes after reaching the championship match in 2022 although falling to TCU.
It takes four consecutive match wins to take home the trophy and the Vols looked to begin their tournament run on day one, Friday, Feb. 17 with a matchup against No. 5 Virginia.
The biggest key going into the match was doubles play as they looked to take a 1-0 match lead that would significantly help them considering their inconsistent singles play. With court wins on courts two and three the Vols took a 1-0 lead following the efforts from Blaise Bicknell and Angel Diaz on court two and Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui on court three.
It was down to singles play for the Vols to win the match over Virginia.
The Cavaliers weren’t letting the Vols jump out to a big lead as they took courts 2, 3 and 5 to jump out to a commanding 3-1 lead.
Johannus Monday won his court to make the match 3-2 but the comeback wouldn’t last long as Emile Hudd fell to Ryan Goetz giving the Cavaliers the winning 4th point. Angel Diaz won his match but it didn’t matter as the Vols fell to the Cavaliers 4-3.
With the loss the Vols tournament hopes had been shot down as they no longer had the chance to win the tournament.
Even with the loss the weekend wasn’t over as they were guaranteed consultation matches on Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend got a little brighter for the Vols in their Saturday match against No. 17 nationally ranked Stanford as they won their first match against a ranked opponent on the year 4-3.
Two days into the tournament the Vols had successfully won the doubles point on both days as they took a 1-0 lead against Stanford.
Inconsistent singles play struck he Vols as they let the Cardinal take a 3-1 lead, a hole that they found themselves in just 24 hours prior.
Emile Hudd, Johannus Monday and Angel Diaz weren’t going to let back to back losses slide.
No. 116 Emile Hudd started the comeback off on court four with a win over Stanford's No. 2 Nishesh Basavareddy, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
No. 18 Johannus Monday needed all three sets to tie up the match at 3-3 as he won his match over No. 43 Arthur Fery, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Angel Diaz slotted the victory for the Vols after an energetic match win over No. 74 Aryan Chaudhary, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
The weekend rolled into Sunday for the Vols as they took on the hosts, Illinois.
Looking to end the weekend with a win and a somewhat happy trip home they did just that with a decisive 4-1 win over the Illini.
The team checked off their biggest match key once again and completed the trifecta by winning the doubles point all three days.
With a 1-0 match lead heading into singles play the Vols would continue the dominance that they closed the match with against Stanford.
No. 18 Johannus Monday got the scoring started in singles play via retirement as Illinois’ Alex Petrov decided in set one to concede the match.
A 3-0 lead soon followed as Angel Diaz defeated Kenta Miyoshi, winning both sets 6-1.
The Illini got their only point in the match to make it 3-1 as Volunteer Shunsuke Mitsui fell to Hunter Heck 6-1, 6-4.
No. 116 Emile Hudd took down William Mroz to win the match for the Vols by winning both sets 6-3, 6-2.
Although the weekend didn’t go as planned for the Vols they did gain some positives on the weekend.
Winning the doubles point has been something head coach Chris Woodruff has preached all season and winning the doubles point in each match solidifies that they can beat anyone in the nation in doubles.
Going into the tournament they looked for more consistent play overall and especially in singles play and they got that from Monday, Hudd and Diaz.
The team was excited that they were guaranteed three matches on the weekend as that gives them excellent tournament experience against the best of the best heading into SEC play and helping them out later in the NCAA Tournament.
Battling back from adversity is another positive they can take from the weekend. After falling to Virginia they could have rolled over and called it quits but they didn’t by bouncing back with victories on back to back days over Stanford and Illinois. Their comeback win against Stanford shows that they are capable of the impossible as they came back from a 3-1 deficit against a ranked opponent.
The ultimately disappointing outcome of not winning the tournament doesn’t serve as the worst case scenario for the Vols as they salvaged two wins on the weekend and gained much needed experience heading into SEC play.
They are back in action Friday, Feb. 24 in a doubleheader matchup at Goodfriend Tennis Center against The Citadel.
