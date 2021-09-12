After an underwhelming performance on day one of the Knoxville Showdown, Tennessee tennis had a much better showing Saturday against Columbia.
The Big Orange swept its three doubles matches and claimed victory in six of the eight singles matches.
Johannus Monday and Conor Gannon got the action started on the doubles court, making quick work of Columbia’s Roko Horvat and Henry Ruger, 6-0.
The No. 48 pairing of Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui took home the second victory for the Vols, as they took down the Lions’ Alex Kotzen and Hugo Hashimoto, 6-2.
Tennessee’s final victory of the doubles portion came from Mark Wallner and Angel Diaz, who defeated the Lions’ Jayden Templeman and Theo Winegar of the Lions, giving the Vols the doubles sweep.
Tennessee struggled on Friday in the singles matches against Pepperdine, but it bounced back with a strong showing against Columbia.
Monday got the party started, as the sixth-ranked player defeated Columbia’s best singles player Kotzen 5-7, 7-6, 7-5, who is ranked No. 110.
Coming off his great singles play on Friday, Hudd came back with an even better performance on Saturday beating Hashimoto 6-4, 6-2. His doubles partner, Mitsui, rallied after his debut on Friday with his first singles win as a Volunteer against Horvat, 7-6, 6-1.
Diaz held off Columbia’s Henry Ruger, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, and Wallner remained undefeated in singles play as he dominated Columbia’s Winegar, 6-3, 6-3.
The Vols’ first defeat of the day came when the Lions’ Austen Huang defeated Gannon, 2-6, 6-2, 4-6.
Diaz and Gannon each played an additional singles match, which also included a 10-point super tiebreaker.
After losing his first match, Gannon prevailed and won his last, taking down Columbia’s Ben Gollin 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 1-0 (11-9). Diaz lost the only other match for the Vols against Jayden Templeman of Columbia 4-6, 6-4, 0-1 (8-10).
Sunday is the final day of the Knoxville Showdown, with doubles matches set between Pepperdine and Columbia slated to begin at 10 a.m. EST at Barksdale Stadium. Tennessee will compete in four singles matches, beginning at the conclusion of Pepperdine and Columbia.