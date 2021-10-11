The Bulldog Invitational wrapped up for three members of the Tennessee men’s tennis team on Sunday, the third and final day of the tournament.
Junior Angel Diaz and graduate student Mark Wallner triumphed over SEC foes Miguel Perez Peña and Britton Johnston of Georgia, 8-5, in doubles consolation play. After the win on Sunday, Diaz and Wallner raised their record to 4-1 as a doubles pairing.
A pair of Vols’ teammates faced off in singles consolation play as Diaz served it up versus freshman Connor Gannon. Diaz held the upper hand, taking down Gannon 6-1, 6-4. Wallner would go on to play against South Carolina’s Jake Beasley and handled the Gamecock, 6-4, 6-3.
The next slate of competition for the Vols this fall season is the Champaign Invitational in Champaign, Illinois, from Oct. 15-17.