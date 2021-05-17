The Tennessee tennis team is headed to the quarterfinals, after rallying to defeat Arizona 4-3 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
After a 12 day break since their second round match, the No. 3 seed Vols opened the day by taking the doubles point in dominating fashion. On court one, the Australian duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper made quick work of Carlos Hassey and Alejandro Reguant, 6-2.
On court two, Johannus Monday and Martim Prata clinched what turned out to be a pivotal doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Herman Hoeyeraal and Jonas Ziverts, giving UT an early 1-0 advantage.
The Vols’ lead did not last for long. Arizona won three of the first four matches in singles play and took a 3-2 lead, one victory away from the upset and a spot in the next round.
On court five, graduate student Luca Wiedenmann grinded through an intense three-set match and defeated Hoeyeraal, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, to even the score with only Walton on court one still playing.
The junior came through for the Vols, and he dominated Arizona's brilliant freshman Gustaf Strom 6-2 in the final set to complete Tennessee’s thrilling 4-3 comeback. Walton is 3-0 in this year’s Tournament and already has two clinches under his belt this postseason.
The Vols’ next match will come against a fellow SEC squad, No. 11 seed Georgia, on Thursday. The time for that matchup will be decided following the remainder of Monday's matches.