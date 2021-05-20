The No. 3 seed Tennessee tennis team overcame an early deficit in the third round of the NCAA Tournament, winning four consecutive singles point to rally past No. 11 seed Georgia 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
For the first time this postseason and just the sixth time in 2021, the Vols dropped the doubles point to start their day in the hole. The Australian duo of Pat Harper and Adam Walton kicked things off by taking down the No. 7 pair Trent Bryde and Tyler Zink, 6-3, on court one.
The Vols couldn’t capitalize just one victory away from the doubles point, as Johannus Monday and Martim Prata fell on court two, while Giles Hussey and Mark Wallner were defeated on court three to clinch the doubles point for the Bulldogs.
Needing to win four consecutive singles matches to move on, Vols stepped up in a significant way. Walton evened the score with a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 15 Bryde, improving his overall Tournament record to 7-0.
Tennessee then won three matches in quick succession to win the day and advance. Monday picked up a tight victory in two sets to put the Vols ahead, and Andrew Rogers move the Vols within one point of victory with a court six win. Finally, Luca Wiedenmann secured Tennessee’s victory with his first clinch of the postseason, a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win on court four.
The Vols had not dropped the doubles point in six weeks, but with today’s comeback, they improved to 4-2 after dropping the doubles point.
The Vols will stay in Orlando for a Final Four matchup on Friday with the winner of No. 2 Baylor and No. 7 TCU. First serve from the USTA National Campus is set for 2 p.m. ET.