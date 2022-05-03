The Vols men’s tennis team was named the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament during the selection show on Monday following another stellar season under head coach Chris Woodruff.
Tennessee reached the 20-win mark in each of coach Woodruff’s first four full seasons with the exception of the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19, a feat that the Vols failed to reach in the four seasons before his promotion under Sam Winterbotham.
The Vols enter the tournament having been ranked top-five in the country for 28 weeks in a row, the longest streak in the nation.
The Vols (22-7) have won eight of their last 10 games after struggling to open SEC play following No. 9 Johannus Monday’s foot injury. With him back, the Vols will head into the tournament fully healthy and battle tested, overcoming a great deal of adversity along the way.
The Vols were selected as a host for the regional round and will face in-state for Tennessee Tech in Barksdale Stadium on Friday, May 6 at 1 p.m. EST. Joining the Golden Eagles in the regional round is Duke and Memphis, and the winner will advance to the Round of 16.