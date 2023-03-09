It was a Thursday afternoon in-state showdown for Tennessee at Barksdale Stadium against the Vanderbilt Commodores following the match being moved up from 4 p.m. ET to noon with inclement weather set to hit the Knoxville area at the initial start time.
Tennessee was looking to get a bounce back win following a disappointing loss to Auburn and it meant a lot to Junior Johannus Monday.
“It’s nice to get back winning,” Monday said. “I wouldn’t say we’ve had the easiest start to the season. You’ve got to take the wins with the losses and learn from them, which we did today.”
Tomas Rodriguez and Angel Diaz got the day started on court three with a doubles win over Joubert Klopper and Macsen Sisam, 6-1.
Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui on court two continue to be a dangerous duo as they beat Michael Ross and Nathan Cox, 6-2.
Pat Harper and Johannus Monday’s match on court one went unfinished although leading, 4-2.
Going into singles the team was looking to win their matches and not let the match get away from them like it did against Auburn.
“It’s never easy losing a match and especially as close as it was,” Monday said. “In sport you have to have a short term memory, you can’t get too high with the wins and can’t get too low with the losses.”
Angel Diaz has improved his play a lot over the season and is hitting his stride in the last few weeks. Diaz gave the Vols a 2-0 match lead after taking down Jeremie Casabonon court five, 6-2, 6-0.
Court six has been the rotation spot for the Vols as Head Coach Chris Woodruff is looking to find a consistent player in that spot.
Today it was Pat Harper's turn and he answered Woodruff’s bell by defeating Macsen Sisam, 6-1, 6-4.
The lone point of the day for the Commodores would come next on court three as Michael Ross beat Blaise Bicknell, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
Shunsuke Mitsui would get a much needed confidence boost after a few weeks of inconsistent play with a win over Siim Troost, 6-3, 7-5.
Team leader on court one Johannus Monday would improve to 2-0 in SEC singles play after he won a nail-biter against Nathan Cox, 6-2, 7-6 (10-8).
The afternoon would come to an end following a victory on court two by Emile Hudd over Joubert Klopper, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
That would give the Vols a 6-1 lead and their first SEC win of the season moving to 1-1 in SEC play.
Johannus Monday was pleased with the team's victory and a victory of his own in singles play.
“It’s always nice to beat a rival,” Monday said. “Never is it going to be easy to get a win in the SEC so we hope that this will let us hit our stride moving forward.”
Monday also enjoyed getting the win to represent the university.
“It’s nice to say that the Tennessee win stays at home at the University of Tennessee,” Monday said.
The Vols are back in action Saturday, March 11, at 1 pm E.T. at Barksdale Stadium against the LSU Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.