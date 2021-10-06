Four members of the Tennessee men’s tennis team advanced out of the qualifying rounds on Tuesday and moved on to compete in singles and doubles main draw action on Wednesday.
The No. 48 pairing of Shunsuke Mitsui and Emile Hudd started the day off picking up the win in their qualifying match against Arizona State’s Max McKennon and Fabien Salle 1-6, 6-3, 10-5. The victory secured their spot in the round of 32 doubles main draw on Wednesday.
Sophomore Johannus Monday and senior Martim Prata will represent the Orange and White in singles main draw competition on Wednesday.
Three Vols racked up victories in consolation singles play on Tuesday. Conor Gannon conquered Harvard’s Ronan Jachuk 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2, and Mark Wallner triumphed over Ilgiz Valiev of Texas Tech 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Hudd also tallied a singles victory to round out his already tremendous day out on the tennis courts against Fransico Pini of Oklahoma State 6-2, 6-2.
His partner Mitsui, fell in his singles qualifying match to USC’s Stefan Dostanic 6-1, 6-7(4), 5-7.
Singles main draw will begin on Wednesday for the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at 10 a.m. EST. No. 6 rated Monday will duel versus No. 125 Tim Zeitvogel of Pepperdine, and No. 29 Prata will face off against SEC rival No. 86 Ben Shelton of Florida.
Doubles main draw will begin at 5 p.m. EST, as the No. 48 combo of Mitsui and Hudd look to take down SEC foes No. 4 team of Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson of South Carolina.