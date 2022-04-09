No. 5 Tennessee men’s tennis fell to No. 12 Kentucky on Friday in Lexington 3-4.
Johannus Monday returned to action, playing his first match since March 4 with mixed results. He and Mark Wallner picked up right where they left off in doubles, staying undefeated when playing together at 9-0. However, Monday showed signs of clear rust in singles after his 0-6, 1-6 loss to No. 16 Gabriel Diallo.
The Vols picked up the doubles point to begin the match which has been a sign of good fortune in the past. This marks Tennessee’s second loss when it takes the doubles point and the first with Monday in the lineup.
Monday and Wallner took down Liam Draxl and JJ Mercer 6-4. Shortly after, No. 79 Pat Harper and Adam Walton defeated Francois Musitelli and Millen Hurrion in a tiebreak 7-6(4), putting the Vols on the board.
In singles play, No. 45 Emile Hudd fell on court three in straight sets after Monday’s loss. He dropped a first set tiebreak in the 6-7(3), 3-6 loss.
Freshman Shunsuke picked up his fourth top-100 win and fifth ranked win of his freshman campaign. He bested No. 95 Francois Musitelli 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) in a third-set tiebreak after dropping the first set to tie the match score at 2-2.
Adam Walton gave the Vols the lead on court one in a match that featured two tiebreaks, defeating No. 30 Liam Draxl 7-6(1), 6-7(6), 6-2. Walton was finally able to break Draxl in the third set, leading to a much less stressful third set.
Despite taking the lead, the Vols were unable to use the momentum to get its fourth win for the match on courts five and six. Coming off of an impressive ranked win last week, Conor Gannon fell on court six in straight sets.
The deciding match came down on court five, where Angel Diaz took the first set, but ultimately fell to No. 84 Johshua Lapadat 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, clinging the match for the Wildcats and handing the Vols its first SEC loss with Monday in the lineup.
Tennessee has three remaining SEC matches before the SEC Tournament. Monday will need to use those matches to shake off the rust if the Vols want the best chance at defending their SEC Title.
The Vols will travel to Nashville on Sunday to take on the No. 45 Vanderbilt Commodores at 1 p.m. EST.