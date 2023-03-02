It was disappointing Thursday evening for the Vols as their trip down to the plains didn’t go as they would have liked.
The Vols were looking to start SEC play with an impressive victory over 14th ranked Auburn on the road.
Outstanding doubles play continues for the Volunteers as they win yet another doubles match point following court wins on two and three.
Auburn swung the first blow of the match on court three as Tigers’ Alejandro Moreno and Tyler Stice took down Blaise Bicknell and Angel Diaz, 6-4.
No. 32 ranked duo Pat Harper and Johannus Monday continued their dominating doubles play on the season, defeating No. 46 ranked duo Finn Murgett and Raul Dobai, 7-5.
The doubles point was awarded to Tennessee following a victory from No. 41 ranked duo Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui as they took care of Jan Galka and Billy Blaydes, 7-6 (7-5).
Auburn tied the match back up 1-1 following a singles win from Alejandro Moreno as he defeated Blaise Bicknell, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 14 ranked Johannus Monday continues to prove why he is one of the best players in the nation as he notched yet another win in his win column following a win over No. 103 ranked Tyler Stice, 6-3, 6-2.
The Vols were able to jump out to a 3-1 match lead following a good performance from No. 125 Shunsuke Mitsui as he defeated Jan Galka, 6-4 in each set.
A lead in SEC play is never safe and especially in the jungle of the plains.
Auburn mounted its comeback as Raul Dobai knocked off Angel Diaz, 6-4, 6-3.
The Tigers tied things up at three apiece after Billy Blaydes beat Tomas Rodriguez, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).
Tennessee still looked to be in good shape to salvage a victory as the only court still playing held no other than Graduate Senior Emile Hudd, a player that any coach would want in that position.
Tonight wasn’t that night however, as Emile Hudd fell to Auburn’s Finn Murgett winning the first set 7-5, then dropping the second set in a dog fight 7-6 (7-2), and then ultimately dropping the third set 6-1.
That gave the Tigers the fourth point in the match and a victory over the Vols, 4-3.
The Vols look for short term memory in the SEC as they hope to bounce back this Thursday, March 9 at 4 p.m. ET in an in-state battle against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Barksdale Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.