The No. 11 Vols took care of business Friday afternoon, sweeping the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 4-0 moving them just one match closer to qualifying for the 2023 ITA National Indoor Championship.
Vols Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez got the scoring started for the team as they dismantled Louisiana’s Williams Ribero and Alejo Ferrer Chueca 6-0.
Only needing to win one of the two remaining doubles matches to get the point, Vols Pat Harper and Johannus Monday topped No. 30 ranked duo Karlo Kajin and Al Sanchez Gonzalez 6-2 to get the point for the Vols opening up a 1-0 lead heading into singles.
Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz’s match against Vasil Dimitrov and Kacper Dworak went unfinished, Vols were leading 4-3.
Head coach Chris Woodruff was very impressed with his team's doubles performance.
“I thought it was a pretty complete performance for us,” Woodruff said. “One of our better performances of the year.”
The play of the day, however, was in the unfinished doubles match as Louisiana’s Vasil Dimitrov opened up the scoring in Game 2 as he slipped and fell to his back and while laying on the ground returned two shots to steal a 15-0 lead from the Vols.
Taking a 1-0 match lead into singles play the Vols needed to win 3 of the 6 courts to get the victory on the day.
Angel Diaz got the first point for the Vols to start off the singles finishes as he defeated William Ribero in convincing fashion 6-3, 6-1 to take a 2-0 match lead over the Ragin’ Cajuns.
No. 59 singles ranked Shunsuke Mitsui took care of a feisty Alejo Ferrer Chueca 6-4, 6-2 on Court 2 giving the Volunteers a second point in singles and only needing to win one of the remaining 4 matches. Mitsui improves to 2-0 in the singles court 2 spot.
No. 81 singles ranked Emile Hudd slammed the door on the Ragin’ Cajuns beating Karlo Kajin 6-2, 6-3. Giving the Vols the 4-0 match victory and Hudd improves to 4-0 in the court 4 spot on the season.
The three unfinished matches including Vols were Johannus Monday, Blaise Bicknell and Martim Prata.
Woodruff was pleased with his players' singles performance.
“It’s a team sport and I felt like we had some guys firing on all cylinders and others guys not so much,” Woodruff said. “These matches are one of those things where you can’t analyze everyone’s individual performance but we won the match and that’s all that matters.”
He was particularly happy with the 4-0 sweep.
“Playing the format we do, it's good to get off the court,” Woodruff said. “I felt like Louisiana did a good job pushing us in certain areas. The way this format is set up, it's just to win and advance.”
The Vols play again Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Goodfriend Tennis Center against the Oklahoma Sooners in a chance to secure a spot in the 2023 ITA National Indoor Championships with a victory.
