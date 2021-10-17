Graduate senior Adam Walton racked up his 100th career victory as a Volunteer on Saturday, as the Tennessee men’s tennis team won 12-of-14 matches on day two of the Fighting Illini Invitational.
The Big Orange tallied three victories in four matches in doubles play and went 9-1 on the day in singles play
The fifth ranked singles player in the nation, Walton reigned victorious in his singles match on Saturday over Illinois’ Olivier Stuart, 6-4, 7-6(9), to engrave his name eternally in the Tennessee record books as the 11th Vol all-time to account for 100 career singles wins.
In other singles play for the Vols, sixth ranked and 2021 ITA All-American Johannus Monday wrestled with Alex Brown of Illinois to earn a straight set victory, 7-6(4), 7-5. Senior and 29th ranked Martim Prata triumphed over Illinois’ Alex Petrov in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Emile Hudd kept the party going for the Vols against Illinois in singles play, as he took down Hunter Heck, 6-4, 6-0. Two freshmen earned a pair of singles victories for Tennessee as Connor Gannon defeated Gabrielius Guzauskas, 7-6(5), 6-3, and Shunsuke Mitsui bested Lucas Horve, 6-3, 6-0.
Junior Angel Diaz picked up a victory over Nic Meister 6-2, 6-3, and graduate senior Mark Wallner was victorious versus MTSU's John Chin, 6-3, 6-1.
To end singles play on Saturday, Tennessee split a pair of matches in the afternoon as Monday conquered Stepan Holis of MTSU, 6-4, 6-0, and Prata could not overcome MTSU’s edge, 6-4, 7-6(2).
In doubles, the 48th ranked duo pair of Hudd and Mitsui continued their dominance on the doubles court as they handle Illinois’ Alex Brown and Kweisi Kenyatte convincingly, 6-3.
Monday and Prata devoured Hunter Heck and Lucas Horve 6-2, while Walton and Gannon picked up the final doubles victory against Nic Meister and Alex Petrov of Illinois 6-3. Wallner and Diaz couldn’t stop the pairing of Gabrielius Guzauskas and Olivier Stuart as they fell, 6-4.
The final day of the Fighting Illini for the Vols will get underway at 9:30 a.m. EST, as they take on Arizona State.