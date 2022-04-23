Just over a month ago on March 21, the No. 12 ranked player Johannus Monday was forced to watch from the stands due to injury as the Vols dropped their third consecutive match. It was a 2-4 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, and Tennessee was slipping down the SEC standings without him.
Monday had been the backbone of the lineup on court two and was almost a guaranteed win. His injury caused the rest of the roster to move up in the lineup.
Fast forward to Friday, where Monday and the Vols were finally healthy and avenged the loss earlier in the season, defeating the No. 11 Bulldogs by a convincing 4-1 margin.
Tennessee began its quest for vengeance by once again taking the doubles point. Monday and Mark Wallner kicked things off by taking down Blake Croyder and Erik Grevelius 6-4, improving their perfect record as a pair to 12-0.
Shortly after, reigning national champions No. 25 Adam Walton and Pat Harper clinched with a 6-4 win over No. 62 Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart on court one. Walton now sits just one victory from his 100th doubles win.
In singles, freshman Shunsuke Mitsui gave the Vols a 2-0 lead on court three with his sixth ranked win, using an early break to propel himself past No. 109 Trent Bryde.
Martim Prata then fell in straight sets on court six, making the score 2-1.
Prata’s loss was followed by wins from Monday and No. 12 Walton to seal the match. Monday defeated Georgia's No. 46 Philip Henning in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 win on court two to put the Vol’s lead at 3-1.
After a brief time to celebrate Monday’s win, Walton served out to complete a second-set comeback and win court one 6-1, 6-4 over No. 13 Hamish Stewart to clinch match for the Vols.
The Vols will face the top-seeded Florida Gators in the SEC Semifinals at 2 p.m. EST. The Vols will look to hand the Gators their first SEC loss of the season.