Day two of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional was underway Friday at Barksdale Stadium. At the end of the day, two Vols advanced to the round of 16.
Junior Angel Diaz and freshman Shunsuke Mitsui defeated both of their opponents in straight sets, enough to advance to the round of 16 in singles play.
Diaz won his first match in the round of 64 in singles against Thiago Pernas of ETSU, 7-6(4), 6-1. In his next match in the round of 32, he made quick work of Purdue’s Athell Bennett, shutting him out in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Mistui cleared past his round of 64 match against Purdue’s Julen Morgan, after Morgan retired in the first set trailing 4-1. In his round of 32 showdown, Mitsui conquered Pau Fanlo of Memphis, 7-6(5), 6-3, to advance in the round of 16 singles main draw.
Freshman Connor Gannon moved past his round of 64 matchup with Andre Rodeia of Tennessee Tech, 6-4, 6-4, before falling in his round of 32 contest against Joshua Lapadat of Kentucky, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles action saw the pairing of Mitsui and Diaz claim victory over Dayton’s duo Ronit Hiryur and Georgi Mavrodiev, 8-3, in doubles consolation play.
Saturday’s slate will begin at 9 a.m. EST at Barksdale stadium, as both Vols will begin their round of 16 singles main draw play. Mitsui will duel against ETSU’s Frazier Rengifo and Diaz will start play versus Gabriel Diallo of Kentucky.
Mitusi and Diaz will begin doubles consolation play at 3 p.m. EST versus Vince Orlando and Abe Wojtalik of Ball State.