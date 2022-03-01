The No. 1 Tennessee men’s tennis team opened its outdoor season and closed non-conference play with a 5-2 win over Furman at Barksdale Stadium.
The match was clinched by Shunsuke Mitsui, who defeated James Roelofse, 6-4, 6-0 to continue his impressive freshman campaign.
The win marked the Vols’ 30th straight home win. Tennessee has not lost in Knoxville since before the pandemic at the hands of Columbia on Jan. 26, 2020.
The Vols kicked of the match by taking the doubles point. On court one, No. 9 Mitsui and Emile Hudd struggled against Furman’s Ivan Mitric and Jamie Connel, dropping their set 6-1.
Johannus Monday and Mark Wallner put the Vols on the board on court three, defeating Cole Burnam and Elijah Poritzky 6-4. The pair improved to 6-0 when playing together.
No. 57 Adam Walton and Pat Harper came in clutch for the 7-5 clincher against James Roelofse and Emil Westling.
The Vols hold a 9-0 record when they take the doubles point, clearly showing the importance of the point.
In singles play, No. 6 Monday took court one for the fourth time this dual season to give No. 32 Walton rest, and to give freshman Conor Gannon some reps before SEC play after a formidable showing at the ITA Championships.
Reigning SEC Player of the Week Monday defeated the Paladins’ Ivan Mitric 6-4, 6-1 after opening the first set down 1-4. He rallied to win 11 out of the last 12 for his sixth straight win. Monday improved to 11-1 on the dual season, 19-4 overall.
The third point for the Vols came on court three, when junior Angel Diaz defeated Poritzki 6-4, 6-2. Shortly after came Mitsui’s clincher to make the score 4-0, which gave him his 10th singles win on the dual season.
In what would have been a Tennessee sweep, the two teams decided to play the remaining matches out, where senior Martim Prata defeated Westling 6-4, 7-6(5) in his first match back from injury.
Furman’s two wins came on courts two and six, where Hudd was defeated in straight sets, despite taking the first set to a tiebreak. Gannon fell just short in the third-set tiebreak 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (15-13).
The Vols will enter SEC play this Friday on the road in Starkville, Miss. to take on No. 22 Mississippi State. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.