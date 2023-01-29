The No. 11 Volunteers clinched a spot in the 2023 ITA indoor national championship after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners 4-3.
Things got really intense out the start of the doubles matches. Oklahoma smacked the Vols in the face with everything they had to get out to a quick lead, however, the Vols would settle down and even up the scoring on all three courts.
Vols Pat Harper and Johannus Monday beat Oklahoma’s Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi 6-4 to put themselves in the same position as Friday where all they needed to do was win one of the remaining courts.
Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz would answer the call defeating Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson in a thrilling match winning 7-6 needing a 9-7 tiebreaker to win. Their match on court two put a pulsating energy throughout the tennis center as the 180 fans in attendance were all on the edge of their seats as the Vols would take a 1-0 lead heading into singles play.
Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez’s match went unfinished on court three.
Coach Chris Woodruff was very complimentary of his team's doubles performances.
“I thought today was excellent, like we had great energy and we did a good job of sticking together,” Woodruff said.
The singles matches were a battle for both teams going back and forth.
Oklahoma got the first point of the singles matches as No. 62 nationally ranked Justin Schlageter easily took care of Volunteer Martim Prata 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
The Vols bounced back as Angel Diaz defeated Baptiste Anselmo by winning a dogfight in Set 1 7-6 needing a 12-10 tiebreaker to get the Vols back ahead 2-1.
The Sooners were not backing down however as they bounced back to take a 3-2 match lead following wins from Jordan Hasson on court two and then Siphos Monti on court four over Vols Shunsuke Mitsui and Emile Hudd.
With only two singles matches still playing, Vols had to win them both to get the match victory.
No. 86 nationally ranked Blaise Bicknell squeezed out a victory over No. 50 nationally ranked Nathan Han. His match didn’t start out how he would have liked losing the first set 6-7 in a 7-9 tiebreaker loss. He knew he had to win the last two sets to not end the evening for the Vols and he did just that, winning the last two sets 7-6 in a 7-5 tiebreaker and winning the last set easily at 6-3.
The only match remaining was on court one as Johannus Monday took on No. 57 nationally ranked Alex Martinez. Monday won the first set 6-4 but lost the second set 6-7 in a 4-7 tiebreaker.
As the players of both teams gathered together to watch their teammates fight it out for a spot in the indoor championships there was one set remaining with all the weight on both player’s shoulders.
Johannus Monday defeated Alex Martinez winning the final set 7-6 as he dominated the tiebreaker 7-2. Monday was bombarded by his teammates on the court celebrating clinching their spot in Chicago for the 2023 ITA National Championships.
“It was a tough battle honestly and it could have gone either way,” Monday said. “You’re not just playing for yourself, you are playing for your teammates, your coaches, your university and the fans.”
Johannus was very aware of the pressure filled situation he was in.
“I could feel that pressure especially, honestly I just feel really proud of myself because I’ve never been in that situation before,” Monday said. “I’ve not been playing my best for the past month or so but hopefully I can use this win to keep going and keep improving.”
Monday was very appreciative of the moment.
“Well you know what I thought to myself at two all in the last set that either way this goes what an honor it is to be in this position,” Monday said. “ You could be in a much worse position in life so it was nice to get the win but more importantly I’m going to look back at this win in 10 years and think ‘wow what a feeling to even be apart of that.'”
Johannus was ecstatic and thrilled with his victory but he remembered what it's like to be in the opponent's shoes so he went over to Martinez and consulted him as he sat there on his bench where he had been soaking in the loss for 10 minutes.
“I just wanted to tell him to keep his head up and that it was a battle,” Monday said. “Unfortunately in sport there is going to be one winner and one loser and all that matters is if you compete hard and you give your best.”
Woodruff was thrilled to see his team bounce back from the adversity of the 2-3 deficit.
“This is kind of the flow of college tennis,” Woodruff said. “You are going to get everyone's best, I knew they would have a good team and I was just really pleased that Johannus stepped up.”
Woodruff was very proud of Monday stepping up when they needed him the most.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and it doesn’t surprise me that it came down to him,” Woodruff said. “You kind of expect that in these matches and I thought he showed great composure, he was up and down and it was just a really great match and I'm really happy Jo was able to pull it out for us.”
The 4-3 win for the Vols sends them to the 2023 ITA Indoor Championships for a third consecutive year and are set to be held in Chicago, Illinois, and run Feb. 17-20.
Tennessee plays next on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. ET against TCU.
