The Tennessee men’s tennis team saw three of its players on Saturday account for five singles victories, while the duo of senior Emile Hudd and freshman Shunsuke Mitsui saw their magical run in doubles come to a close.
Riding their six-match winning streak, Hudd and Mitsui played their semifinal match on Saturday against Ohio State’s Robert Cash and Matej Vocel, in hopes to raise their winning streak and advance to the finals. Their hopes would be shattered as the Vols’ pairing lost their semifinal match 6-2, 6-4.
At the Bulldog Invitational in Athens, junior Angel Diaz, and freshman Connor Gannon were credited with consolation singles wins by way of walk-over in the morning session, over Miami’s Oren Vasser and Auburn’s Will Nolan.
Graduate senior Mark Wallner also won his consolation singles match versus UNC Wilmington’s Bekhzod Rasamatov in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(6). Diaz tallied a straight sets singles victory versus Andy Ilie of Dartmouth 7-5, 6-2, and Gannon racked up a singles victory of his own over UNC Wilmington’s Davide Innocenti 6-3, 6-4.
In later matches,Wallner fell to Joubert Klopper of Vanderbilt in singles play due to retirement, and the pairing of Wallner and Diaz were defeated by Auburn’s combo of Jan Galka and Jackson Ross 8-7(6).
Times for Sunday's matches will be announced on the Vol tennis Twitter page.