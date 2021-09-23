On Thursday, the Tennessee men’s tennis team begins play for the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships.
It is the second tournament the Vols will host during the fall season, after hosting the Knoxville Showdown, which was held Sept. 10-13. This is the fifth time in seven years Tennessee is the host of the Ohio Valley Regional Championships.
This regional tournament will consist of a 128-singles player bracket and a 64-doubles team bracket. The tournament will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 through Monday, Sept. 27.
All of the main draw matches in the tournament will be held at Barksdale Stadium for each of the tournament's five days. The Goodfriend Tennis Center will serve as the host of the consolation rounds, as well as Tyson Park from Thursday-Saturday.
The regional will have 22 teams represented from the Ohio Valley including: Austin Peay, Ball State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Butler, Dayton, ETSU, IUPUI, Indiana, Kentucky, Lipscomb, Louisville, Memphis, MTSU, Northern Kentucky, Purdue, Tennessee Tech, UT-Chattanooga, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wright State and Xavier
Only four players will represent the Big Orange this weekend in junior Angel Diaz, freshman Conor Gannon, freshman Shunsuke Mitsui and senior Martim Prata.
Three of the players competing in this weekend’s tournament are newcomers for the Volunteers in Diaz, Gannon and Mitsui. All three saw their first action in the Orange and White in the Knoxville Showdown.
Diaz went perfect in doubles winning both of his matches in the Showdown, and added his first two singles wins in a Vols uniform.
Both of the freshmen showed bright spots in their debuts, but can improve this weekend after only combining for two wins in five singles matches during the Showdown. Mitsui went undefeated in doubles, winning both of his matches, while Gannon only could muster one win in his three doubles matches.
Prata has been a mainstay for the Vols since arriving for his freshman season in 2018. He has yet to compete this fall, but is coming off of his best season as a Vol, where he was named to the SEC-All Tournament Team as well as the SEC Tournament MVP. Prata looks to start his senior campaign strong this weekend.
The tournament will begin play Thursday at 9 a.m EST, as Diaz will serve it up for the singles matches. Mitsui will follow him at 10 a.m., Gannon will precede at 11:30 a.m., and Prata will end the singles matches at 1:30 p.m.
Diaz and Mitsui start doubles play at 3 p.m. and the final doubles match will be Gannon and Prata at 4 p.m.
Once the matches have concluded on Thursday, the Round of 64 starts on Friday for singles at 9 a.m. and the Round of 32 will be held right after the Round of 64 has finished. The Round of 16 starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. for singles, Quarterfinals are on Sunday at 9 a.m. and the Semifinals precede once the Quarterfinals have finished on Sunday. The finals for singles are on Monday at 10 a.m.
The doubles Round of 32 starts on Friday at 2 p.m., after the field shrinks from 64 to 32. Round of 16 begins on Saturday at 11 a.m., and the Quarterfinals follow them. Semifinals are on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., which lead into the Finals on Monday for doubles at 10 a.m.
Barksdale Stadium will host these main draw matches starting on Thursday.