Tennessee men’s tennis head coach Chris Woodruff announced Wednesday the fall campaign for 2021-2022 season. The Vols are coming off a stellar season in which the men’s tennis team racked up 28 wins during the regular season, capturing its fourth SEC Tournament Championship, advancing all the way to the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2010 and finishing the season ranked No. 4 in the final ITA team rankings.
The Vols open up the slate of matches at home, acting as the host for the Knoxville Showdown, which runs through Sept. 10-12.
A trio of UTSA tournaments follow the Knoxville Showdown, including the Champaign Future (Sept. 11-18), the Fayetteville Future (Sept. 18-25) and the Lubbock Future (Sept. 25- Oct. 2). The ITA Regionals are sandwiched in between the UTSA tournaments on Sept. 23-27, which are held in Knoxville.
Next on the docket is the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which takes place on Oct. 2-10. The Fighting Illini Invitational in Champaign, Illinois, will follow the All-American Championships on Oct. 15-17. The site of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Championships, will also be hosted in Champaign.
Tennessee will return home after a month on the road for the Tennessee Four-Man (Oct. 22-24), before hitting the road again for the Gamecock Hidden Dual (Oct. 29-31) in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Vols finish off their road schedule as they travel to San Diego, California for the ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 4-7), and conclude the fall campaign back home on Rocky Top for the Knoxville Challenger (Nov. 7-14).
The Big Orange will welcome a slew of newcomers, including two freshman and two grad transfers.
Freshman Shunsuke Mitsui will become the first player from Japan to represent the Vols on the court as he hails from Shizuoka, Japan. Mitsui is the first ever top-10 ITF recruit to suit up for the Orange and White since 2009-2010
Emile Hudd joins the Big Orange by way of London, England. He spent the last three seasons at Oklahoma State, where he posted a 33-22 record in singles and a 35-16 record in doubles.
Junior Angel Diaz makes his way to Rocky Top out of Manabi, Ecuador. Previously, he spent the last two seasons at UT Arlington, where he racked up a record of 26-14 in singles and 22-12 in doubles.
Freshman Conor Gannon will be the first ever Irishman to suit up for the Volunteers. Gannon makes his way over to Knoxville from Foxrock, Dublin, Ireland. On his résumé, Gannon has eight ITF junior titles, including three in singles and five in doubles.
Tennessee returns the Aussie tandem of Adam Walton and Pat Harper, as they look to defend their NCAA doubles title. Along with the dynamic duo of Walton and Harper, the Vols return sophomore Johannus Monday, senior Martim Prata and graduate student Mark Wallner.