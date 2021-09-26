Tennessee freshmen Shunsuke Mitisui advanced to the quarterfinals in the single matches main draw on day three of the ITA Ohio Valley Regional at Barksdale Stadium.
Mitsui looked impressive in his round of 16 matchup, as he swept past ETSU's Frazier Rengifo in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. His win on Saturday marked his fifth singles victory as a Vol, and he has now won four consecutive matches in singles play.
Junior Angel Diaz singles main draw run came to an end on Saturday, after he fell to Gabriel Diall of Kentucky, 6-3, 6-4.
Tennessee’s duo of Mitsui and Diaz continued their strong play in doubles consolation draw as they blew past Ball State’s pairing of Vince Orlando and Abe Wojtalik, 8-4, in the round of 16. They carried the momentum from the round of 16 into the quarterfinals, as they defeated Purdue’s tandem of Tomasz Dudek and Rohan Sachdev, 8-4.
Mitsui will begin quarterfinals play at 9 a.m. EST at Barksdale Stadium, against fellow in-state foe Jeremie Casabon of Vanderbilt. If Mitsui wins his quarterfinal matchup, the semifinal contest will follow at noon.
The doubles consolation semifinal duel for Mistui and Diaz will be held at noon as they face off against Ying-Ze Chen and Alexandre Leblanc of Kentucky at Barksdale Stadium.