A year ago this weekend, Tennessee’s men’s tennis team completed a weekend sweep of SEC opponents Ole Miss and Mississippi State to improve to 14-2 on the season. The Vols were ranked No. 19 in the ITA coaches poll and poised to compete for an SEC title.
“We thought we were in a really good spot,” redshirt senior Luca Wiedenhamm said.
Then COVID-19 hit the country and sports world by storm, ending the NCAA’s spring sports seasons and championships.
“It was tough,” associate head coach James McKie said. “We knew we were good.”
“I decided to fly home to Germany, not knowing if I’m ever going to come back or not,” Wiedenhamm said. “It was very stressful.”
The NCAA would allow all spring sports athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility and the Vols went from a team that was already heavy on upperclassmen to a team with six seniors and three juniors.
With the bulk of its talent returning, Tennessee is off to a fast start this season, climbing to No. 3 in the ITA polls with a 14-1 start.
“Since we basically have the exact same team coming back I think the guys are truly aware, look we’re one of the best teams in the country, there’s no doubt about it,” McKie said. “Guys are playing really well right now, but also playing free, playing together, sticking together. Really taking it one match at a time which is good to see as a coach.”
Tennessee has built an impressive resume, earning seven wins over top 25 opponents to date. They also had a strong showing at the ITA Indoor National Championships, where the Vols earned wins over No. 3 TCU and No. 5 Texas while dropping their lone game of the season to No. 2 North Carolina.
“I think if you look at our schedule compared to other schedules throughout the country I’d say ours has probably been the toughest,” McKie said. “The thing about these teams is everyone is good. None of these teams are going to go away and our guys have fully realized that.”
“Being in national indoors playing against the very best and now having SEC season — we’ve played against the best of the best,” Wiedenhamm said. “I think we’re ready for whatever’s going to happen in the next few weeks or months. I think we will be very ready when the tournament comes.”
With an already challenging schedule and four of its final 10 opponents currently ranked in the top 25, Tennessee should be as prepared as anybody for the challenges of the NCAA Tournament.
On the court, Tennessee has been consistent across the board with veteran talent that has brought it every week. The extra year of eligibility has been beneficial for former Georgia State transfer Giles Hussey, who has earned a 10-2 singles record this spring.
“One of our graduate transfers last year in Giles Hussey, him coming back and being able to start again was huge because he had experience and was a very good player but getting another year to adjust to a new program was very important,” McKie said.
Tennessee has gotten contributions up-and-down its roster this spring from upperclassmen like junior Pat Harper (5-1 singles, 6-3 doubles), senior Mark Wallner (2-1, 10-3) and junior Martim Prata (9-4, 11-3).
Prata’s play in doubles with one of Tennessee’s only freshmen Johannus Monday has been one of the surprising bright spots for the Vols.
“We didn’t have it in our mind that they were going to play together at all,” Mckie said. “It just kind of went in there one time for practice and again for a match and they’re just really comfortable around each other. That’s one thing we’ve discovered. They trust each other. They're patient with each other and quite similar in ways off the court. It’s been great to see — a couple wins here or there and they could be a top five doubles team in the country.”
As deep and good as Tennessee’s lineup has been, its most effective player has undoubtedly been Wiedenhamm. The Munich, Germany native is 12-0 on the season with an additional three matches that he was winning before they were called.
Dating back to last season, Wiedenhamm has won 17 straight spring matches.
“You just know what you’re going to get,” McKie said of Wiedenhamm. “He’s like an effective car. He’s very consistent. He does the same thing every single day. He competes the same way every single match, and he doesn’t go away.”
“One thing about Luca is you know what product you’re going to see. He’s going to keep the ball on the court. He’s going to play tough, and if you’re going to beat him you’re really going to have to earn it.”
Encouraging for Tennessee is that much of its strong start has come without elite play from All-SEC senior Adam Walton. Walton was 12-0 last spring when the season was canceled, but has struggled with a lingering injury this spring, starting 5-4 with a pair of close losses to top 20 players.
The Vols “aren’t worried” about Walton’s slow start and Tennessee’s ability to win consistently without its most decorated player could be a sign of an even higher ceiling for this team.
In the meantime, Tennessee is just focused on its next match and continuing to show focus and consistency, something the veteran led Vols have been extremely impressive at in their 14-1 start.
“I think every year we’ve made a step to get better and it’s just consistently working,” Wiedenhamm said. “We’re a very experienced team now, have a lot of guys that have been in many tough matches, many good matches and everyone just does their job. No one cares where they play. No one is selfish. No one cares if they play high or low. Everyone just does their job and wants to do it where they can help the team the most.”
“I don’t think guys really care too much where they’re playing,” McKie said. “That’s the encouraging thing for me. They’re just ready to do their job.”
The Vols have five weeks left in their regular season before competing in the SEC and NCAA Championships. While the focus is one match at a time, McKie admits that they “have big goals and want to keep thinking about those goals” while continuing the SEC schedule.
“I honestly think there are no limits for this team,” Wiedenhamm said. “We are so good in every spot that if we just believe we can do it we can probably beat any team in the country.”
Tennessee returns to the court this weekend where they’ll complete the road trip to South Carolina and Florida that never happened in 2020. The third-ranked Vols will take on the No. 16 Gamecocks on Friday before traveling to Gainesville to face the 10th-ranked Gators on Sunday.