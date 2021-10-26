Tennessee freshman Elza Tomase was crowned the singles champion of the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals at the Adams Tennis Complex Monday morning, after defeating her fellow teammate Rebeka Mertena, 6-1, 6-3.
Both Lady Vols qualified for the ITA National Fall Championships as individuals, after reaching the finals of the region. The tournament will be held in San Diego, California, Nov. 4-7.
"Elza has known Rebeka for years and knows how to play her," head coach Alison Ojeda said. "She went out with a plan and executed it very well. There were times where I wanted to go down and coach, but I just let them play. It was tough because I know how badly they both want to win, not because they are playing against each other, but because they are just great competitors."
"This week was really good for me," Tomase said following the championship. "I've worked really hard the past few weeks leading up to it and was able to keep focus every single match."
The keen focus was visible throughout the contest, as Tomase kept the pressure on Mertena during the course of the match. The match was played beautifully on both sides, as they battled through a few deuce points and broke each other down several times.
"Rebeka has improved tremendously over the past few years and I know how badly she wants to win this tournament," Ojeda said. "I am glad she is going to have another chance to next year. Big picture, she qualified for nationals and gives herself a chance to get some really good wins there."
The weekend was filled with success for the Lady Vols, winning 38 matches over the course of the tournament.
"There was a lot of tennis," Ojeda said. "Our outlook as a team was that we knew we would be playing a lot of tennis coming in. If you want to win, in order to do that, you are going to have to endure two tough matches in singles, two tough matches in doubles. That is part of it. Let's embrace it for what it is and be thrilled that we are competing. That's a conversation two months ago we could have had, but not been able to implement the way we did."
The Lady Vols have a quick turnaround before they host the Tennessee Fall Invitational, starting Thursday, Oct. 28 and running through Sunday, Oct. 31.