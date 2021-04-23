The Tennessee men’s tennis team is SEC Champions, winning a thriller, 4-3, over No. 1 Florida in the SEC Championship game Friday.
The title marks Tennessee’s first since 2010 and its first under head coach Chris Woodruff.
The top five matchup was tight from the beginning with the Gators taking the opening set before Tennessee fought back to win the next two sets to take the doubles point.
The third ranked doubles duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper earned a 6-4 win before Johannus Monday and Martim Prata sealed the opening point with a 7-5 win over Duarte Vale and Josh Goodger.
The singles action proved just as dramatic with Tennessee jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Florida wouldn’t go away though, winning the next three points.
The Vols looked like they had clinched the conference title with a Luca Wiedenhamm win over Blaise Bicknell. However, Wiedenhamm’s game-clinching serve was ruled out and the Gators received a second chance at life.
The match came down to Prata’s matchup with Andy Andrade. The match came down to the wire as Prata clinched the SEC Championship for Tennessee.
Prata and Wiedenhamm earned SEC ALL Tournament team honors with Prata winning Tournament MVP.
Tennessee will now have a week off until the NCAA Selection Show on May 3rd.