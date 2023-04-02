No. 14 Tennessee ran the court from start to finish Sunday afternoon, cruising past No. 4 Kentucky with a dominant 4-0 win at home.
Tennessee (16-6, 6-2 SEC) took home its 20th doubles point of the season, prevailing over UK on courts three and two. Angel Diaz and Martim Prata led the way for UT at the No. 3 spot, defeating Liam Draxl and Jaden Weekes, 6-4. Diaz and Prata improved to 2-0 in doubles as a pair this spring, after winning the only break on the court, 2-1.
On court two, 60th-ranked doubles pair Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui clinched the doubles point for UT, taking the final game with a 7-5 win over No. 38 Joshua Lapadat and JJ Mercer. Hudd and Mitsui did not let up, not allowing a single point in the fourth game, breaking for a 3-1 lead. The duo later held on a deuce point to earn a 5-2 advantage. UK battled back, evening the match to 5-all, but a deuce-point break in the 12th game won the Vols the doubles point. Hudd celebrated his senior day, bringing his career doubles win total to 95.
"Emile has been a wonderful addition to our program," Tennessee head coach Chris Woodruff said. "He came here, I'm sure, not knowing what to expect. He seems to be invigorated here. It's really a testament to all of his hard work. He's been a warrior and a stalwart the entire time that he's been here. I thought all the seniors, across the board, stepped up today. They played and cheered. They all contribute, whether it's on match day or behind closed doors. With nine guys on the roster, everybody has a role and I think they've all acclimated to that quite well."
No. 2 duo Pat Harper and Johannus Monday led 3-0 in a tiebreaker over the No. 25 Alafia Ayeni and Taha Baadi on court one, before the match went unfinished.
The win for Tennessee hands Kentucky (19-4, 7-3 SEC) their fourth loss of the season. Along with winning the doubles point, UT dominated singles play, winning the first sic sets to take full control of the match.
"It's a big win," Woodruff said. "I've never really been a huge believer in anything being too big. John Madden used to say that there's no such thing as a big game. They're all big. This one was no different. In terms of improving, getting better and growing, it felt good out there for the guys. Like we keep talking about, we're trending in the right direction."
Diaz kicked off singles play for Tennessee, routing Jaden Weekes of Kentucky, 6-1, 6-4, at the No. 5 spot. Diaz won 66% of the total points in set one, winning on three of his five break chance points.
122nd-ranked Shunsuke Mitsui dominated on court four, boosting UT to a 3-0 lead, with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Taha Baadi of UK. With that win, Mitsui moved to No. 4 in singles this season with a 8-1 record.
With a vital 4-0 win over Kentucky, Tennessee looks to further their dominance in SEC play against Florida. The match will begin Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET in Gainesville, Florida.
"I was very thankful for all of the people that showed up today," Woodruff said. "We have a lot of seniors. You could feel the energy. For everyone to come out, we're very appreciative of that."
