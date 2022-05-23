The No. 6 Tennessee men's tennis team fell 5-0 in the NCAA Semifinals to the red-hot No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. The loss marks the end of the 2022 dual season for Tennessee as a team with the individual singles and doubles tournaments on the horizon.
The Vols (26-8) were swept for just the second time this season and the first time since Feb. 4 against Ohio State, which was also the Vols' first loss of the dual season.
Virginia (27-5) is currently riding a 22-match win-streak since losing to Florida at ITA National Indoors in February. The Cavs were able to knock off the Gators in the previous round to avenge that loss and will face Kentucky in the National Championship, its fourth straight SEC opponent of the tournament.
The tone for the match was set in doubles, where the Vols dropped doubles for the eleventh time this season and are 5-6 in such cases.
Johannus Monday and Mark Wallner suffered just their second loss as a pair this season, falling 3-6 to Gianni Ross and Jeffery von der Schulenburg. The clinch followed shortly after when No. 21 Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui were put away by Ryan Goetz and Inaki Montes 2-6. No. 13 Pat Harper and Adam Walton went unfinished tied at 4-4.
Virginia winning the doubles point was the edge it needed to shutout the Vols for good. Tennessee dropped all six first sets of singles play, but five of them being tiebreaks or within two games. A doubles point win by the Vols would have potentially turned the tide in their favor.
Mitsui and No. 3 Adam Walton were able to bounce back to force a third set, but the others were unable to overcome the momentum that heavily favored Virginia.
Angel Diaz was the first to lose in a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Gianni loss despite leading by a break early in the second set.
After losing the first set 5-7, Emile Hudd was engaged in yet another close battle for the second set. He was able to force a tiebreak but ultimately lost the set 6-7(2) to set the score at 3-0.
The match was clinched simultaneously by Bar Botzer over Martim Prata and No. 39 Montes over No. 10 Mondaya, hence the 5-0 score.
While Tennessee will have to wait another year in search of its first national title, the season should not be labeled as anything short of a success. The Vols reached a No. 1 ranking nationally, made an ITA Championship and an NCAA Semifinals run for the second year in a row. They were able to achieve and maintain national prominence despite an injury riddled season where fortune towards them was nowhere to be found.
The season is not completely finished for Tennessee, as a select few will have a chance to compete for the Singles and Doubles Championships.
Monday and Walton will represent the Vols in singles while Hudd and Mitsui will represent in doubles along with Harper and Walton, who will seek to defend the title that they took home last year.