The Tennessee men’s tennis team showed why they have been hosts five of the last seven years for the ITA Ohio Valley Regional on Thursday at Barksdale Stadium.
The Vols won three out of the four singles matches on the day in dominating fashion. In doubles, the Big Orange split both of their matches.
Junior Angel Diaz got the action underway for Tennessee in the Round of 128, as he routed Lipscomb's Sam Fischer 6-0, 6-3.
The freshman Shunsuke Mitusi racked up his second singles victory in the Orange and White, as he blew past Brent Winters of Xavier 6-1, 6-2. Along with Mitsui, freshman Conor Gannon tallied his second career singles victory, but he had to work slightly harder than Mitsui. Gannon came out strong in the first set winning 6-0, but the second set went to a tiebreaker with Gannon coming out on top 7-6(4), against Purdue’s Piotr Galus.
Senior Martim Prata did not have the start to his fall season as he had hoped. Prata squandered in his Round of 128 match to Diego Castro of Belmont 6-4, 7-5.
Once singles were over, doubles hit the court on Thursday at Barksdale Stadium. Prata bounced back after his loss in his singles contest, conquering Austin Peay’s pairing of Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann 8-5, with his partner Connor Gannon. Diaz and Mitsui fell at the hands of Butler’s Thomas Brennan and Micheal Dickson, 8-5.
The Round of 64 singles matches will be underway at 9 a.m. EST on Friday at Barksdale stadium. Mitsui will be serving it up against ETSU’s Thiago Pernas. Also at the same time, Diaz will be competing against Julen Morgan of Purdue.
At 10 a.m., Gannon will commence his Round of 64 match against Tennessee Tech’s Andre Rodeia.
Following the Round of 64 for singles, the Round of 32 will be opening up at 3 p.m. with Tennessee’s duo of Prata and Gannon, as they face off against Zach Trimpe and Drew Michael of Butler.
The Round of 64 singles matches and Round of 32 doubles matches will be played at Barksdale Stadium on Friday.