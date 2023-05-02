Following their recent hot stretch winning their last nine of 10 matches, Tennessee men's tennis (21-7, 10-2 SEC) has earned the No. 8 seed and will be a regional host for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
This marks the 14th time in program history that the Vols will host, having done so in the past four NCAA Tournaments.
Tennessee has enjoyed some of its most successful years under head coach Chris Woodruff at his alma mater. Woodruff added three more All-SEC selections, Johannus Monday (First Team), Emile Hudd (First Team) and Shunsuke Mitsui (Second Team). Monday took home SEC Player of the Year honors as well.
The Vols will be hoping to carry their regular season success into the NCAA Tournament, where they will face Belmont in round one on Saturday at 10 p.m. EST. Should they advance, the Vols will face the winner of Wake Forest and Memphis to advance to the round of 16 at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
The Vols have advanced to the semifinals in the last two tournaments and will look to keep the streak alive for a chance at a national title.
