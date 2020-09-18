Tennessee’s men’s tennis team announced its schedule for the 2020 season on Friday, following the announcement of the guidelines for the season given by the Southeastern Conference.
The COVID-19 affected season will consist of SEC-only events. Each weekend, three schools will host matches.
The Vols will start their fall season at the Gamecock Fall Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4.
The team will take a three-week break before heading to Starkville, Mississippi, to partake in the Bulldog Challenge hosted by Mississippi State, Oct. 23 through Oct. 25.
Tennessee will conclude its fall season with the Tennessee Invitational, which UT will host, Nov. 6 through Nov. 8.
The Vols will play a set of doubles and singles matches each weekend of play.
Tennessee will look to its experienced players to lead the way, with Adam Walton, Luca Wiedenmann and Martim Prata as key returners.
The team will also welcome new faces, as it is freshmen heavy with Johannus Monday, Josh Raab, Coy Simon and Trey Stinchcomb. Joel Gamerov will also join the team as a graduate transfer.