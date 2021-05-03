Both the Tennessee men’s and women’s tennis teams were selected to the NCAA Tournament, the league announced Monday night in its selection show.
The men’s team is coming off an impressive 2021 campaign. The Vols played to a 24-3 (10-2 SEC) record and won their fourth SEC Championship with a thrilling win over Florida on April 23.
By virtue of winning the SEC, the men’s team was guaranteed a spot in the Tournament, but they were also named the No. 3 overall seed. The Vols were selected as a regional host site for the Tournament's first and second rounds, with their first match against the SWAC Champion Alabama A&M on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. ET, outside at UT's Barksdale Stadium.
The women’s team also had an impressive season, as it went undefeated at home for just the fourth time in program history. The Lady Vols finished 16-8 (8-5 SEC), but fell in the championship round of the SEC Tournament to Georgia.
The Lady Vols will head to Charlottesville, Virginia for a first round matchup with CAA Champion James Madison on Friday, May 7 at Virginia Tennis Facility. The time for this match has not yet been announced.