The No. 3 Tennessee tennis team downed No. 38 Memphis 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament to advance to the Super Regional stage for the second consecutive postseason.
All three Vols’ doubles tandems went down early to start. The number two doubles pair of Martim Prata and Johannes Monday were able to clutch a 2-4 deficit, winning 7-6 in thrilling fashion. The duo of Mark Wallner and Giles Hussey had dug themselves an especially deep hole in comparison, dropping the first four sets before roaring back to win 7-5 and earn the 1-0 advantage to start the day.
This is where the Vols returned to dominant form. Luca Wiedemann was the first to take care of business, dropping Memphis’ Jan Palleras 6-2, 6-0 just like that to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead. Next to finish was Adam Walton, taking Memphis’ best hitter James Story 6-4, 6-1.
It was only a matter of time before the Vols clinched the final set necessary to send the squad to Orlando to compete as one of 16 remaining. Andrew Rogers was the one to punch that ticket for Tennessee, overpowering Pau Fanlo 6-4, 6-2 with Prata and Monday going unfinished both up a point.
Tennessee (26-3) is a perfect 15-0 at home this season following Sundays second round victory.
Up Next
Tennessee’s hot streak looks to keep aflame in next weekend’s Super Regional against No. 18 Arizona. The Wildcats will be advancing to the third round for the first time in program history, besting Michigan and Kentucky in route to Orlando.
First serve from the UTSA campus in Florida is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Monday, May 17th.